Leeds United’s Championship rivals confirmed a massive deal on Tuesday.

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sheffield United have received a major boost following confirmation of a new contract for Chris Wilder.

The Blades manager has signed up to remain at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2028, with his previous contract expiring in June. After completing their takeover of the club earlier this season, owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy have been impressed enough to offer the 57-year-old improved terms.

Sheffield United have endured an inconsistent winter period on the pitch, with injuries stretching the squad thin and playing a part in their run of three league wins in their last seven. But after an aggressive January with three new signings already, news of Wilder’s contract will provide a further boost in South Yorkshire.

"Sheffield United is my club, and there is no place I'd rather be, so I am thrilled to be signing a new deal,” Wilder said following news of the contract. "The football club is in a really good place, there's a real feelgood factor around the training ground and I'm excited about what we can achieve together.

"The new owners have been incredibly helpful to me since they arrived, and I'd personally like to thank them for their faith and support in what we are trying to work towards at this football club. I'm looking forward to working more closely with them and I'm excited about what we can achieve together in the future.

"My thanks also extends to the supporters who have stuck with us after a difficult time last season. You all know how I feel about this football club, and your continued backing is never underestimated."

Co-chairmen Rosen and Eltoukhy added: "We are delighted that Chris has signed a new contract with the Blades. Chris and his backroom staff have worked tirelessly to get the team in the best position possible. It has been a pleasure working with Chris and his knowledgeable team during this exciting new chapter for Sheffield United."

Sheffield United currently sit second in the Championship, two points behind league leaders Leeds following their disappointing Friday night 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City. Daniel Farke’s side were able to open up a little extra breathing space on Monday following their hard-fought 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Leeds head to Bramall Lane on February 24, the penultimate game of a testing month in which Farke’s side will face three of the current top five. Elland Road played host to one of the Whites’ best performances of the season in the reverse fixture back in October, with goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph ensuring a 2-0 home win.