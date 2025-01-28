Leeds-born Cardiff star makes Leeds United declaration with Bluebirds warning and advantage for LS11 clash

Cardiff City provide Leeds United’s next opponents at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff City’s Leeds-born star Andy Rinomhota has made a Leeds United admission ahead of the weekend’s trip to Elland Road but with a Bluebirds warning and advantage.

Seventeen places and 29 points separate the two sides in the Championship table in which Daniel Farke’s Whites have a two point-lead in top spot after Monday night’s goalless draw at Burnley.

Five days later, 18th-placed Cardiff will provide United’s next opponents and Bluebirds midfielder Rinomhota admits the weekend’s clash at his hometown city Leeds is about as tough as it gets in the second tier.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

Rinomhota, though, a Zimbabwe international, has warned that his side are now high on confidence after Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Derby County and also highlighted the advantage of his Bluebirds side not playing in midweek.

“It definitely will be a tough test,” said Rinomhota to the club’s official website.

“It’s always good to play against the better teams to test yourself and see where you are at.

“We go into it with high confidence now, so it's a good time for us to be going into that game. It's not obviously an easy place to go.

“It doesn't really get much harder than Elland Road for obvious reasons, but we'll go in there approaching the game the right way.

“With no midweek game, we can build up to it, rest and then prepare tactically to try and get something from the game.”

