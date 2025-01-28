Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United had agreed a permanent option for their on-loan defender.

Leeds United could soon be set for fresh transfer negotiations amid reports Eintracht Frankfurt will look to reduce the price of their permanent option for Rasmus Kristensen.

Kristensen joined Frankfurt on loan for the season in July, re-triggering a release clause in his contract once Leeds’ continued Championship status was confirmed. He and Jack Harrison were the only Leeds players able to go back out on loan, with the latter joining Everton.

Leeds managed to negotiate a permanent option into Kristensen’s loan deal, with reports suggesting a pre-arranged price-tag of €15million (£13m) was agreed between the two clubs. The right-back has impressed since moving to Germany, cementing himself as a regular starter with a goal and two assists in his last six games.

Frankfurt have managed to get a good run of performances from Kristensen but despite his impressive loan spell, German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness) report the Bundesliga club will look to renegotiate a significantly lower permanent fee. They claim the Champions League hopefuls are wanting to pay ‘well under €10m (£8.4m)’, which would see Leeds lose out on at least £4.6m.

For their part, Leeds have no obligation to lower their demands but equally, Frankfurt do not have to trigger their permanent option if they believe it to be too expensive. These recent reports coming out of Germany could easily be seen as an early negotiating tactic from the Bundesliga outfit, who will try to save money wherever possible.

Kristensen will still have two years remaining on his Leeds contract come June and while a return to Elland Road is highly unlikely - he has twice opted against righting the wrongs of relegation - his performances could attract suitors from elsewhere. Club chiefs might hope that interest proves strong enough for Frankfurt to come closer towards the initial permanent option.

Frankfurt chiefs have regularly come out in praise of Kristensen, who has looked a lot more comfortable as a wing-back for one of this season’s Bundesliga surprise packages. Dino Toppmöller’s side are currently third in the German top-tier, behind only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and have a place in the Europa League knockout stages guaranteed ahead of the final league gameweek.

“He has the potential to become a fan favourite,” Toppmöller told German outlet Kicker of Kristensen earlier this season. “Because he has his heart in the right place, has the right attitude, the line marches up and down and has a crisp duel leadership. We are very happy with him, he is welcome to continue like this.”

It remains to be seen how much Frankfurt might want to take off Kristensen’s initial option-to-buy but a full season of top-flight football will do no harm to Leeds’ chances of breaking even on a player who flattered to deceive during his one year in West Yorkshire. The club made clear in the announcement of his move that the defender had no intention to stay and fight for promotion under Daniel Farke, as fellow loan exits Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober have done.