Released Leeds United starlet joins top-flight club after summer transfer exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven months since leaving Leeds United, the 20-year-old finally has a new club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A player has finally found a new club after leaving Leeds United on a free transfer in June.

Cuba Cline, known to supporters as Cuba Diboe, was one of 11 players, who were told their contracts would not be renewed in the summer. Seven months on from his release, he has joined Aberystwyth Town in the Cymru Premier, the top-flight of Welsh football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the official club website, Cline’s new manager Antonio Corbisiero had this to say about his arrival: “Cuba is a very strong and powerful right-back with excellent ability who has settled in very well over the past month or so in training,” he said.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with him and seeing what he and Abdi can bring to the squad as we push on into Phase 2 of the season.”

The 20-year-old was thrown in for his debut immediately, making his first appearance in senior football. He was on the receiving end however of a 6-1 defeat to Briton Ferry, where he was brought off in the 57th minute, as his side trailed 4-1.

Cline has joined a team battling for their lives at the bottom of the division. Aberystwyth are bottom, and six points adrift of safety with the teams above them having a game in hand over them. Their season is now on pause for a fortnight, and when things resume they will have 10 games to save their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuba Diboe, now known as Cuba Cline, played mainly for Leeds' under-18s team. He made more than a handful of appearance in the Premier League 2. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cuba Cline at Leeds United

Cline signed his first professional contract with Leeds in July 2022, and that expired last summer. He's a right-back, that mainly played for the under-18s team during his time in Yorkshire.

The defender came through at the same time at Leeds as Archie Gray who made a £30m move to Spurs shortly after Cline’s release. First-team regular Mateo Joseph was also a teammate of his, as well as Sonny Perkins who is on loan at Leyton Orient.

In the Under-18's Premier League, Cline made a total of 26 appearances, getting a goal and an assist. Cline also featured in the FA Youth Cup in 2022/23, as the Whites reached the fifth round before going out to Oxford United.

Last season, he made six appearances in the Premier League 2, all of which came between February and April. With his future seemingly up, he did not feature in their final four matches, as Leeds finished 24th out of 26th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How have the other summer departures fared?

As mentioned, Charlie Allen, Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Stuart Dallas, Scott Godden, Ian Poveda, Morten Spencer, Harvey Sutcliffe, and Dani van den Heuvel all saw their contracts expire in June. Ayling of course joined Middlesbrough on a permanent basis, Dallas retired, and Ian Poveda headed to Sunderland.

Bate signed with Stockport County in League One, and plays regularly for the Hatters. Allen joined NIFL Premiership side Linfield, and Carole headed to Switzerland to join Servette's youth team. Scott Godden moved to the States to join Scarlet Knights, a university team.

Norweigan under-18 international Morten Spencer headed to Championship rivals Derby County, where he plays for their Premier League 2 team. Harvey Sutcliffe joined Halifax Town, where he has featured for them in the National League Cup, meanwhile Dani van den Heuvelis now with Belgian outfit Club Brugge.