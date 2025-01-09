Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash.

Leeds United have welcomed three key players back into training this week but will be without Patrick Bamford for around three weeks.

Bamford is one of three players struggling with problems at a time when Farke is delighted to report good news from the treatment room at Thorp Arch.

"Sadly I have to confirm it's a bit more of a serious injury," he said of Bamford's latest issue. "He suffered a hamstring injury, he will be out more or less for four weeks, it could last a few more days, it could perhaps be a bit quicker depending on the rehab.

“It means there's a small chance in the end of January he's back in team training. We will see. Three more weeks at least."

Striker Joel Piroe has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Harrogate Town and Max Wober has also experienced difficulty with his knee again this week. But Junior Firpo is back from a knee injury and long-term absentee Ilia Gruev also made his comeback in training.

"Joel Piroe won't be involved, he's struggling with a few muscle injuries," said Farke. "But Junior Firpo back in team training, Ilia Gruev back in team training, Pascal back first time today and also available.

“At the moment I have two concerns, the injury of Patrick Bamford and I hope his rehab will be positive and the second is ongoing knee problems with Max Wober.

“This week he had to rest. Yesterday we had a session with less load and he was back in team training. He seems to struggle a bit with his knee after an appearance. This is more or less the status."

The other bit of team news that Farke was happy to confirm was that his plan was always to put Karl Darlow in goal against Harrogate.

The decision is not, he says, a response to Illan Meslier's mistakes against Hull City but it will give the Frenchman a much-needed rest.

"Karl will play this FA Cup game, we've always planned this," he said.

"For Illan it's good to have a little rest, especially after a poor game against Hull. He was one of just a few who have played each and every second in this festive period. Karl needs and deserves a game. It was always the plan to play him in this game."