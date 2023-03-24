Premier League attendance analysis as Leeds United’s average home crowds are compared to their rivals.

Leeds United supporters have continued to show their unwavering support throughout what has been a challenging season for everyone connected with the Whites.

The campaign got underway on a positive step as goals from Rodrigo and an own-goal secured a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a return of seven points from the opening three games of the season seemed to hint that better times lay ahead.

But a poor run of form eventually led to Jesse Marsch’s departure and left the Whites to fight another battle against relegation from the Premier League. Last weekend’s 4-2 win at Wolves left Javi Gracia’s men sat just two points and four places above the relegation zone ahead of a two-week hold for the international break.

They have picked up seven points from the last 12 on offer - ahead of games against Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Home and away, the Whites faithful have backed their side in numbers - but how does Elland Road’s average attendance compare to other Premier League stadiums?

How does Leeds United's average home attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

Bournemouth Average attendance: 10,231

Brentford Average attendance: 17,075

Fulham Average attendance: 23,640