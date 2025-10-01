Leeds United have sent one of their youth internationals and Under 21 prospects to the National League for a loan spell.

Rory Mahady has represented Scotland at Under 21 level and has 26 appearances for Leeds Under 21s, including four of this season's five Premier League 2 fixtures.

Mahady, 19, was part of Leeds' first team travelling party for this summer's training camp in Germany but could now get a first taste of senior action in the National League with Scunthorpe United.

A club statement said: "Leeds United can confirm Academy goalkeeper Rory Mahady has joined Scunthorpe United on a

youth loan. The Scotland Under-21 international has been in fine form for Scott Gardner’s side so far this term and was an integral part of the team that last season lifted the National League Cup.

"After impressing in the competition at the Attis Arena in September’s victory over Scunthorpe, Mahady now heads to the Iron temporarily to gain further experience as he continues his development.

"Andy Butler’s side sit fifth in the Vanarama National League standings and the 19-year-old could make his debut in familiar surroundings this evening as they face York City at the LNER Community Stadium. Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Rory well during his time in Lincolnshire and we will be monitoring his progress closely."

Prior to Mahady's departure, Darryl Ombang took over between the sticks for his first Premier League 2 appearance of the season on Monday night, when he claimed a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Norwich City.