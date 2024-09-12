One of Leeds United’s promising academy talents is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs

Leeds United make their return to Championship action this weekend as they welcome Burnley to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in arguably their biggest test of the season so far.

The Whites are unbeaten in their opening four league games, as they recorded back-to-back wins over Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday before the international break after starting the season with draws against Portsmouth and at West Brom. The latter sit second in the table, with their only dropped points coming against Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s full focus will be on matters on the pitch with the transfer window well behind clubs, although the rumour mill has continued to churn and one Leeds youngster is reportedly attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. Harry Gray, the younger brother of Archie, is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United claims TBR Football. The 15-year-old, who turns 16 next month, scored eight goals in 11 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last term.

His older brother Archie made the move to Spurs during the summer as a £40m deal was agreed between Leeds and the North London club. Harry Gray is unable to sign professional terms at Leeds until he turns 17 in October 2025 but, like Archie, has strong connections to Leeds through his family.

The pair’s father Andy Gray played for Leeds while their grandfather Frank Gray was part of the Leeds side that won the First Division with the Whites in 1974. Their uncle is Leeds legend Eddie Gray, who the First Division twice and an FA Cup and League Cup while playing for the club. Speaking earlier this year, Archie Gray admitted he had hopes of playing alongside his brother one day and backed his sibling to make the senior side at Elland Road.

“He’s a good player, I don’t want to say too much,” Archie told Sky Sports in March while still at Leeds. “He’ll get big headed. If he keeps training hard I’m sure he’ll be doing what I’m doing. I’d love to play with him one day, it would be like Eddie and Frank again.”

Leeds supporters got a first glance of Harry Gray during pre-season after Farke named the player on the bench before bringing him on for the final 15 minutes in a pre-season victory over League Two Harrogate Town. Given his brother Archie’s progress into the senior side last season, Harry has seen the pathway that is there at Elland Road for the club’s academy stars.

Leeds would be understandably be resistant to approaches for Harry Gray. However, he is not yet under professional terms. Transfers of minors are regulated by football’s governing body FIFA and must meet specific requirements, including consent by the player’s parent(s) or legal guardian. By way of a transfer fee, clubs receive a compensation payment for their role in the training and development of the young player.

Manchester City swooped for attacking midfielder Finlay Gorman last season, who was born in 2008, with the Premier League champions paying a seven-figure compensation fee to Leeds.