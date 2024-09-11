Latest Championship title odds for Leeds United compared to Burnley, Sunderland & other rivals

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

Who has been backed as favourites to life the Championship trophy this season?

Leeds United will look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Championship season this weekend when they take on fellow promotion challengers Burnley. The Whites will host the recently relegated Clarets at Elland Road, looking to close the gap on the three teams currently above them in the table.

Daniel Farke’s side are fourth in the table as things stand, with Watford, West Brom and Sunderland ahead. There’s a long season in front of all 24 teams and nothing is decided in the opening weeks, but bookmakers are constantly adjusting their odds for the title, promotion and relegation. So what are the latest figures?

We’ve put together the full list of Championship clubs and their latest odds on winning the title this season. Take a look below at how bookmakers have advertised Leeds United and their 2024/25 opponents.

Title odds: 1500/1

1. 24th — Plymouth Argyle

Title odds: 1500/1 | Getty Images

Title odds: 750/1

2. 23rd — Portsmouth

Title odds: 750/1 | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Title odds: 250/1

3. 22nd — Oxford United

Title odds: 250/1 | Getty Images

Title odds: 200/1

4. 21st — Derby County

Title odds: 200/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Title odds: 200/1

5. 20th — Cardiff City

Title odds: 200/1 | Getty Images

Title odds: 150/1

6. 19th — Millwall

Title odds: 150/1 | Getty Images

