Leeds will return to action this weekend when they host Burnley at Elland Road.

Leeds United are back in action this weekend once domestic football returns following the international break. Daniel Farke’s side will host Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday as they look to continue their unbeaten streak in the Championship.

The Whites are pushing hard for promotion this season after narrowly missing out in their last attempt. They were dealt an agonising blow at the last hurdle, when Southampton progressed through the play-offs after a 1-0 win in the final to earn their place back in the Premier League.

So far, Leeds have banked eights points from two wins and two draws. With two consecutive victories under their belt prior to the international break, Farke will be hoping to continue this form against Burnley, who are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Blackburn and a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland prior to that.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season alongside Sheffield United and Luton Town. With the Clarets now back in the Championship, also hoping for a way back into England’s top flight, Football League icon and radio presenter Sam Parkin has weighed in on their upcoming clash at Elland Road.

Speaking on the What The EFL?! podcast, Parkin said of Leeds: “They are creating a lot in comparison to Burnley. Burnley’s return of ten goals flatters them greatly. All of a sudden, after the debacle of the opening two games where they conceded six, Leeds have looked solid.

“I make Leeds the favourites. Just with the continuity that they have with Daniel Farke and less carnage, I’d fancy them to win this one narrowly.”

Leeds’ opening result against Portsmouth saw them end a six-goal thriller with a 3-3 draw against the Championship new boys. Brenden Aaronson was able to snatch a point in their season opener with a stoppage time equaliser after a tricky meeting with the League One champions.