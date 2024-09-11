Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as players continue to return from international duty.

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with Burnley the visitors to Elland Road in a massive early Championship clash. The recently relegated Clarets remain among the favourites to win promotion and will likely be battling Daniel Farke’s side for the title, should the season go to plan on both sides of the Pennines.

A number of Leeds players will soon return from international duty and Farke will hope they do so without injury issues, although most starters look to have done so. With all that in mind and ahead of a big weekend in the early Championship campaign, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Raphinha rejects move

Former Leeds winger Raphinha is thought to have rejected the chance to join Al-Hilal despite being offered around £400,000-per-week. Spanish outlet Sport reports the Saudi Pro League side met Barcelona’s asking price of £85m, which would have ensured a decent profit, but the player opted to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

Raphinha has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season at Barcelona, with three goals and two assists in four appearances, but the club’s financial issues mean almost every player had a price this summer. The Brazilian was tipped as a potential big-money sale and it seemed Al-Hilal were willing to meet his asking price.

But Raphinha opted against joining Neymar at the Saudi club and continues to play out his dream of featuring for Barcelona, who he joined from Leeds in a £55m deal back in 2022. The tricky winger enjoyed two excellent years at Elland Road, registering 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 Premier League appearances.

Koleosho warning

Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is hoping to cap off an exciting week with victory at Leeds on Saturday before celebrating his birthday on the Sunday. The 19-year-old winger was tipped to leave Turf Moor this summer but on Tuesday signed a new five-year contract with the Clarets, following on from Josh Cullen’s new deal which was announced earlier this week.

"To sign a new deal and be with the guys for another long period of time feels amazing,” he told Burnley’s website. "The locker room, the people around us, the staff, we all gel together. It’s just a very positive environment.

"Every morning, we come in and we’re excited just to get to work because of the people around us. I’m excited to get to work right away against Leeds, try and come out with the win and then we can celebrate my birthday on Sunday!”