How Leeds United's xG record compares to Everton, Spurs and other Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have produced a solid start to the new Premier League season - but how does their attacking threat compare to their rivals?

There were concerns over Leeds United’s attacking options as the summer transfer window came to a close.

Despite the £17 million signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, there was still a feeling the Whites had left themselves short in such a key area of the pitch as they look to build on a solid start to the new Premier League season.

As it stands, Daniel Farke’s men are sitting in mid-table following last weekend’s home draw with Bournemouth and all three of their new attacking additions have found the net during the first two months of the season.

But how does the Whites attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Premier League? We take look at each clubs average xG (expected goals) to see how Farke’s men rank in the table.

2025/26 average xG: 1.71

1. Manchester United

2025/26 average xG: 1.71 | Manchester United via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.69

2. Liverpool

2025/26 average xG: 1.69 | Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.61

3. Arsenal

2025/26 average xG: 1.61 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.54

4. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average xG: 1.54 | AFP via Getty Images Photo: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.51

5. Manchester City

2025/26 average xG: 1.51 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.51

6. Chelsea

2025/26 average xG: 1.51 | AFP via Getty Images

