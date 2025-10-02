A full injury update on Dan James as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke holds his pre-Tottenham press conference.

A Dan James full injury update was top of the agenda as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke held his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference. Here is what the Whites boss had to say.

It’s clear how well Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha are doing for you at the head of the attack and it’s not lost on anyone that Joel Piroe hasn’t been that involved. When it’s clear how a certain profile of striker is working for you and your system - in training with Joel do you have to find a way to keep him believing that he is going to get back in the team and play that role for you where his attributes may not suit the other two?

“It’s always difficult if you had such an outstanding last season, everyone is more or less each second game, they are singing your name and you win the Golden Boot and you are more or less the main man for us in our offence. He had a great preseason, also in the starting lineup against Everton and also second game anyhow. Then also to have a period when he perhaps, doesn't play that many minutes, or in the last two games, not one minute. There was one time he was not even in the squad, of course, it's tough, especially when you have a player like Joel who is giving his everything, who has worked on his fitness level a lot, who is a top, top class character, who is, for me, the best finisher I've ever worked with and there’s some good finishers. But if you want to have a player with the ball in front of his feet out of 20 yards then I would always go for Joel Piroe because he's an unbelievable finisher and in these terms really, really world class. But on this level, you have to accept that we can't always play in the striker position that dominant, that you always create situations when you come into finishing positions, sometimes also a bit different skills are asked for. And also in the last games, it was bit more than a few other skills that we needed a bit more in the games in order to be then also effective as a team. And for that, it was then a bit also difficult, of course, for Joel, more or less like that, perhaps his skills were not the most in demand skills. And of course, it's difficult because we won't, can't take it out of him to become a completely different player. And I don't want this because I want him exactly this way. He's more a player who's not like the physical target striker, where you play ball into him and he holds the ball. He's smart in his movements when there is a bit more space. He can also play as number 10. Sometimes he can play behind one striker who creates a bit space, and then he goes into the holes and finishes. I'm 100 per cent sure that during the season, also the skills and the strength of Joel Piroe are also needed, definitely, also also needed. But it's also like to accept in professional football at the highest level that it’s not in each and every game the case. The best thing is also to be honest and to explain it in this way. And then the players have to accept it's also like it's professional football. They are leading a privileged life. They're earning lots of money and this is what they have to accept sometimes. So we have good Premier League squads who all wanted to play on the top level, and then you have to accept that there is competition. Yes, of course, for each and every player it’s a bit easier to play, perhaps in League Two, and you play each and every minute. But if you are a Premier League squad, then there is competition, this is what you have to accept and I have to say so my evaluation and my importance of Joel for our team has not dropped 1 per cent. He's pretty, pretty important in my plans, and it's so great to work with him. He's still a great character, his behaviour is top professional, top top class, so it should be as well. If he runs around right now moody or feels sorry for himself or angry, it won’t help him, so what should I do? Just because he is feeling sorry for himself or angry think that right now he is angry and sorry for himself so I better play him, no, it doesn’t work in this way. So make sure you train professional and you prepare professional, that you impress the manager in each and every training session and this is what he tries to do in each and every session. I am pretty sure that we will also see him in many occasions on the pitch and then hopefully he cam also deliver.”

Is surgery a possibility for Gnonto? Has the calf issue lasted a bit longer than you thought initially?

“No, just the calf strain, so no surgery. We were hoping to have him fit for this this game but he's still feeling it a little bit so it's progressing so I'm pretty sure he will be back in team training definitely in the next week and it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.”

On Archie Gray at Tottenham - what have you made to his progress there?

"I don't like to speak too much about players who are under contract for other teams and especially not to judge their time there or to give advice or to give some ratings or whatever. I never do this because I wouldn't expect any other manager to speak about my players and our players. So for that, I also totally respect this. So for that, I just can speak about the time I had with Archie and just can say it was a joy for me to work with him each and every day. joy to watch this young man to develop. So I played him at the age of 17 years old, more or less in each of the game. I played him ahead of our vice captain, Luke Ayling, on his position. It was not easy. And he also liked for the dressing room. Of course, Luke, fantastic character, fantastic leader of the team. And then a 17-year-old with consistency to play it ahead of him. So sometimes tricky decision for a manager."

On Rodon - said he had a point to prove in the Prem - does he?

“Yes, if it's his opinion, then he should be also right. I can't say, no, Joe, you don't have anything to prove. It's not like he has already 200 Premier League games under his belt or has performed and excelled on this level outstanding over years. Of course, it's a bit naturally a bit more difficult to come into his side Tottenham when they were they signed him, they were more or less playing the Champions League final, or at least not too long after it. So, of course, it's naturally a bit more difficult perhaps to come as a relatively young centre-back who was signed from the Championship straight away into the starting line-up. Meanwhile, he's much more mature, he's grown also as a player, also as a person with his personality. I think he's a way better player than he was perhaps three years ago. And for that, I think... he has proven in the first games that even on this level he can perform on a top-top level. But again, also the message to show this consistency, not just over a few weeks, a few months. It's important to show this over the whole course of the season. This is more or less also the challenge for Joe right now. So far, so good. I think he has played excellent so far. I also like that he adds more and more to be a goal threat also in terms of set pieces, something I've always moaned about and it was on his back anyhow a little bit to score more goals, a player of his strength with that. He should do this a bit more and he's threatening the opponent's goal more and more in the last weeks and months, I have to say, he develops also in these terms. There's always space for improvement but he's on a good path also to prove his point, yes. “

On Bijol not playing - his national boss on him not playing - on the relationship with national coaches.

“It depends. So with some you have a bit less, with some you have a bit more. Obviously, with Craig Bellamy, I've got lots of discussions and he also leaves me in peace and I leave him. But if there is something urgent, I have half of the Wales squad with me here. So normally I could travel with them in order to assist him a little bit as an assistant coach. So there's quite naturally that you then speak a bit more. But I think to all of the managers, we've got a good understanding and also the words of Jaka's manager show also like the understanding between the managers. Quite normal and also how you judge them as a manager, as a head coach, but also the games and the things in the same way. Of course, I'm concentrated to have my national team players ready for our games, but I would also never insist too much in order to rest them during the international games because they have also their needs and their demands and their challenges and want to play them. I've also lots of understanding to play players and not to rest them just for the club team. So for that, also not too much advice from my side to what they do. And I think there's mutual respect also on the other side. And for that, I think the relationship normally between the club managers and the managers of the national team is quite good and it should be quite good.”

Can you sense a player wants it even more - Rodon v Spurs for example? Gudmundsson v Wolves?

“Yes, sometimes you sense it. I'm not sure if it's always a good sign, so sometimes you can also be a bit over-motivated or you want to do something extraordinary on the pitch, and this is also sometimes an explanation why, for example, a substitute who comes in is a bit over-motivated to show then in the last minutes his quality and is also sometimes there with some mistakes, so sometimes you also have to to calm the players down a little bit and also after incidents with Gabi to put an arm around his shoulder and also to give him the message listen you don't have to save the world in the next game and have to win the game all alone this is what I did before the Wolves game but you can't take it the way that of course, the player wants to deliver a really good performance in the next game. And thank God he has also such a character that he was highly motivated, but not nervous or over-motivated and delivered also their top-class performance. And the same was against Bournemouth. Credit to what he's done so far during the season I think Gabi is excellent so far and this also is a sign of listen we always win together we lose together and of course sometimes the player is a bit in the spotlight in the positive way yeah and sometimes also in a bit unlucky way and you know but this is not like we over interpret this or go too much into individual judgment it's more or less like yeah we stick together in this in this moments and sometimes you also have to make sure that they're not over-motivated when it comes down to a pretty special occasion.”

On the Spurs travel - an advantage for you?

“I don't think so because nowadays you don't travel with a bicycle or with a ship or with a coach and you know they have their private jets and you know so it shouldn't be too uncomfortable so no no when the air hostess brings in sometimes a nice orange juice and the coffee and you know it's not too bad so believe me so it's not like in my generation you know where the travel was horrendous they could even sleep they have their chefs there around and so the travel is not to be blamed. It could be tricky sometimes when you just have, let's say, from Wednesday night to Saturday early kick-off. That's tricky. So from Tuesday, I wouldn't expect anything. I also expect that he will also bring some fresh legs on the pitch. Yes, of course, in terms of preparation during the week, training sessions, they didn't have too many training sessions to prepare for us. But I'm also sure that for a newly promoted side, a team who's playing on Champions League level, so they wouldn't take too much attention anyway. Of course, in a professional way, but it's also like they are more concentrated on what they do on the pitch. So for that, I don't think that this travel is too much of an advantage for us. If it comes like this, and this is the reason I also take it, I wouldn't complain about it, but I don't expect us to have an advantage.”

What did you learn from Spurs on Tuesday?

“From their performance in Bodo Glimt, not too much anyhow, because I've also watched many games before. So this game, again, what I spoke about, that although Bodo was also in some or major spells, also perhaps a bit on the front foot, that Tottenham has also the quality and also the mentality. to score in each of these situations, out of set-piece, out of counter-attacks, or once they're under pressure or with a late goal. They have also depth in their squad. There are still two or three players missing with injuries, but they still have top, top-quality players who were thrown into the mix during the game. Rested, perhaps, even also in this game, a few of their star players, I think, probably a player like Kudus will probably also start against us. Udogie and top players were also rested. And although they rotated a bit also for this game, they still found a way to get an important point for them. So on this, on the top level, on Champions League level. So nothing new, what I've not seen before. Nothing too special, what I don't know about Thomas' teams before. But another sign why... even if they don't have perhaps their most standout performance, why it's so, so difficult to get results against one of Thomas' sides. And for that, we have to be at our best at the weekend. hree players missing but still have lots of quality. Nothing new that I haven’t seen before but another sign why even if they don’t have the standout performers that it’s so difficult.”

What has Frank done at Spurs?

“His handwriting, his mentality, also the intensity the team plays with, always well-structured, strong, also against the ball they play and press with intensity. They always threaten the depth with many, many runnings in behind. His style of play, also, of course, the detailed set pieces, attention to throw-ins, all these topics are, of course, important for Thomas. And for me, also, the mentality to grind out results. Because if you play all three days, of course, you have to rotate a bit more than you would normally. do if you just have one game per week but they're playing in Europe and they have of course to rotate a bit more of course they have also the squad and the quality players to do this so sometimes it's also a bit difficult and then to be always there with a totally spotlight performance but even when it's a bit more difficult, when they rotate, they still find a way in the last games to dig in and to grind out a result. And this is also the mentality that Thomas brings into his team. They always are pretty, pretty effective and also find pragmatic solutions to grind out results. And for that, we always have to be aware, even if you're against the sides on top of the game, they can always come back and deliver a late goal. And this is... Also saying for his handwriting, his team is always fit, shows a good mentality, shows a good spirit and this comes totally down to Thomas and this is why it's always so difficult to get a result against his sides.”

Making a sub at a set piece last weekend? Should you do that?

“Yes, but you always have to decide in the moment. So in this situation, in general, the thinking behind the substitutions was so good in the back four, centre-backs, full-backs, didn't allow any chances apart from this free kick. where they had nothing to do with it in the first half, so couldn't take anyone of our back four out. Also in central midfield, our captain Sean Longstaff, unbelievable performance. Anton Stach, you also don't want to take them off, especially Anton also with his height. Just in case you have to defend pretty late, perhaps a long ball or a setpiece. So you can't substitute there. So for that, it was the case that for me, it was clear that if we want to substitute, then definitely in the offensive positions. And of course, we wanted then to be in lead, also to use our opportunities to then also calm the game a bit down, give also a bit time to breathe, because of course in the last minutes we were a bit under pressure. I think that's just important. So the substitutions were quite natural. It's more or less like once Noah Okafor got a bit tired and brought Jack Harrison in and he has delivered really well. For me, it was also clear that then also for... Dominic Lukas would come in also to replace him one against one. There's always a bit one thought in your head as a manager. If you would be too much under pressure and let's say cross after cross or set piece after set piece comes in, do you bring one more defensive sinking player in, perhaps change to five at the back, a centreback like Jaka Bijol for example? But I didn't have the feeling it was this type of game where we were under pressure. I didn't want to disrupt our structure. And for that, I wanted to replace a striker also with a striker, not just to set a sign, oh no, right now we just have to defend. I didn't want to give the wrong messages. And yeah, normally I never ever substitute once opponent has got the ball. Never, never ever with a free kick or corner kick. or throw in. But in this situation, the feeling was a bit hectic. We had an unnecessary loss of the ball. Ethan Ampadu came out, put the ball away, slipped away, got a yellow card. I was thinking, listen, there's just one free kick to defend. I have to substitute right now to give everyone the time also like to take a breath, to regroup. And it's also like Lucas Nmecha has the same skills like Dominic, very physical, also really good in terms of defending the header. So I don't have to change anything in our setup, but we can make sure that everyone is really ready to defend this because it's just one long ball we have to defend. And for that, I wanted us to give us a break because we looked a bit tired and a bit tactic in this moment. And for that, I want to use the situation. Yes, then we conceded the goal. You never know if it would be different, if I would have done something different, but if I'm honest, also Dominic's position was more or less on the far post against the strong headers. The ball came in. Lukas has exactly overtaken his position, was not involved at all. So we lost, sadly, the header in the central position. Our best defensive header sadly lost the header. And on the other side where they were speculating on the far post, this was a problem. We didn't drop quick enough anyhow, and we were there not aware. So the position of Dominic and Lukas doesn't change. It has no effect. So I'm not sure if something different would have happened with Dominic on the pitch. I would doubt this. Yeah, but we never know. So if we could replay it anyhow, then I would, of course, do it in a perhaps different way anyhow because we've conceded the goal in the scene. But you have to decide in the moment. And the feeling was, I don't know, we need to... He was already waiting since two minutes I also was not expecting that we'd give the ball so unnecessarily away and we would cause a set piece. And then there was a decision to make. Either we don't use this situation. Perhaps there is no other opportunity for the third substitution to calm the game a bit down. And the feeling was before the free kick, it was a bit too hectic. I want to give them a bit more time. But sadly, it was probably not enough in order to avoid this goal. So, of course, a bit disappointing outcome .”

Longstaff and Stach - who on set pieces?

“A good quality delivery is always crucial. Naturally, you would say that, of course, Sean is perhaps not there with the height of Anton. You would like to have him also in the centre in order to attack the ball. But it always depends a bit on who is comfortable. In terms of in-swingers, out-swingers, they have a bit different technique. Sean was really good also in the last games with his deliveries. I think normally he's then also quite often really there, but we want to stay flexible. Anton gives us a bit different dimension also with his delivery and he's also a really good set piece. So I'm happy that both of them can take one.”

Pressure on Harrison now?

“Yes, the pressure, but you could also speak about the possibilities, because I have not allowed Jack so far to start a game, at least not in the league, but I have to say that I'm always happy with his performance when he came in the last game, and he also helped Gabi Gudmundsson a lot to defend, nothing was created over their side, and he looked also sharp in terms of going forward. Yes, Noah Okafor had also good performances, a great goal against Wolves, so I'm quite happy with my options also on this side and of course I would prefer to have Willy and DJ also available for the option on the right side, but I also have to say that Brenden Aaronson has delivered really good performance, especially in the last game. His work rate is never in doubt but he has also created a few good chances anyhow and overall so my offensive players have stepped up especially in the last couple of games we scored five goals in the last two games and we looked really like we could score more or less in each of the moments. We should have scored perhaps even a few more. So overall, of course, we'd prefer to have DJ and also Willy available. But yes, we've also not seen some of our offensive players. Joel Piroe in the last games, Lucas Nmecha was also... not too much on the pitch or we still have options. And for that, yeah, I also believe that with the players who are available, we have also a chance to win something on Saturday.”

Team news - Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Lucas Perri latest

"Mixed news. A few negative bits of news. Daniel James will be out for a few weeks, he's rolled his ankle sadly in training. The doctors say he's likely out four to six weeks so realistically we expect him back just after the November international break. If he would be back before it would be a bonus and a surprise. It's not great news. Willy Gnonto will also miss this game, his calf problems are not sorted. He's not back in team training and will just be back after this international break. Few question marks behind Harry Gray, he reported in training some problems with his hip flexor. Not sure if he will be ready and available for the call up on Saturday. So a few problems. Some good news, Lucas Perri is back in team training since yesterday. That's definitely good news. It's too early to involve him for this game. The international break will be beneficial and then I expect him to be back available for our games."

Results v Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton etc - how encouraged?

“It's a good sign and also good for the confidence. Also for the confidence of my players. They see where we play and against who we play. We always have a chance. So we are there with tight games against each and every opponent. If it's an away game, if it's a home game. And of course, especially at Elland Road, we know that we can win against each and every team. But also in the away games, we had some really, really good performances. And I know the result against Arsenal was perhaps the only game that was a bit more clearer. Also didn't feel that uncomfortable on the pitch so Arsenal on a good day they can be pretty effective yes and I've watched many of their home games as well and I think we have allowed them to have just one corner each half time and they scored out of each every corner and then you can also lose the game against us and so even against the top sides we have a chance and this is always a good sign and also good for the self-confidence of my players and newly promoted side and each and every good result is important.”

On 8 points, could go into the top half heading into the October international break?

“The start was good and what I like about our start so far in terms of performances we have not won one point lucky but we have also I would say lost three points very very unlucky so could be easily even on 10 or 11 points if I'm honest and then we would not just be talk of the town but also talk of the country if I'm honest but sometimes it's also a bit healthy for this emotional club that we are not right now currently sitting in a position where for example Tottenham is right now with 11 points to fly a bit under the radar because I know so here everyone who is connected with Leeds United can be over the moon pretty pretty quickly it's good that we had such a positive start performance wise also result wise but It's a long road and we have to make sure that even we deliver with consistency further on and we need to win many more points in order to achieve our target because, yes, with just eight points we won't be allowed to stay in this league so we have to keep going.”

On Thomas Frank rivalry and record v him - good record against him?

“Well, first of all, it's definitely Leeds against Tottenham, it's a player's game and not a manager's game, and yeah, we know each other since the very long time right now started also like when I was in Norwich and he was at Brentford on Championship level so we rate each other so I rate him so much not just as a manager but also as a human being that he is and yeah I just have to give proper praise to him so for me the quality of the coach is always defined over what you do in the mid and the long term A quality manager is for me never after a couple of good months or perhaps one good season. You have to show this with consistency and this is what Thomas has done over the past years. He was unbelievably successful at Brentford, has helped to establish them on Premier League level and right now also a positive start in Tottenham. It's always great to see Thomas back. On the other hand, never easy, although I had good results. Yes, that's right. His teams are always well-structured, well-managed and coached. For that, you have to be spot-on in what you're doing. I'm looking forward to seeing him again because it's always great to have some time with him. The major topic is we want to be prepared in order to be successful. “