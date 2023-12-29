Leeds United 'would like to sign' Premier League winger on loan in January

Leeds United are looking to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window.

Leeds United will enter the new year inside the Championship top four, regardless of their result against West Brom on Friday night. The Whites will round off a rollercoaster 2023 before facing Birmingham City on New Year's Day and starting to plan their movements in the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's priority is to push Leeds back up to the Premier League but the competition is tough this season. Both Leicester City and Southampton, who were relegated alongside the Whites back in May, are firmly in the mix to be promoted. Leicester are at the top of the Championship table with a six-point lead and there are a fleet of clubs in contention to finish inside the play-offs bracket.

In order to make sure they are one of the teams inside the top six at the end of the season, Leeds have been considering their options ahead of the winter window. A new update according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook has linked the Whites with some Premier League interest.

Leeds and Southampton would both 'like to sign' Bournemouth's David Brooks on loan next month. The 26-year-old made his comeback to football earlier this year after fighting Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma, which was diagnosed in 2021.

Brooks operates mainly as a right winger but he can also play in the No.10 position. Leeds are well-stacked out wide but would certainly benefit from Premier League level creativity in the attacking midfield role.

So far this season, Brooks has made just 11 league appearances for Bournemouth and only two of those saw him start the match. A short loan move could be beneficial for Leeds and Brooks as the player would get the chance for regular match time, and the club boost their chances of returning to the Premier League.

