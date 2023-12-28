Leeds United’s stand-in captain Pascal Struijk believes Dutch winger and fellow countryman Crysencio Summerville is in with a shot of a first senior international call-up ahead of next summer’s European Championships - if he continues to perform at Elland Road.

Struijk says the 22-year-old attacker could play himself into contention after registering 17 goal contributions in the first half of this year’s Championship campaign. A former Dutch Under-21 international, Summerville has scored 11 goals and made six assists in Leeds’ first 24 league outings this term and is presently the Whites’ top scorer.

“I've always believed in Cree, now he's just showing his quality,” Struijk said following Leeds’ 4-0 dismantling of Ipswich last week. “It was only a matter of time for him to really show his quality, he needs to keep pushing because he can be so much more important during the end of the season, the whole season. But what he's showing now is amazing.”

Asked whether Summerville is in with a chance of his maiden Holland call-up, Struijk said: “If you would take players on form right now he is especially one that pops out.

“I'm not the guy that makes the choices but he's in hot form right now so hopefully people are watching," the 24-year-old central defender added.

Uncapped Struijk knows what it’s like to be called up to the senior Netherlands squad after being named in the provisional group for Euros qualifiers in September 2022. The defender was subsequently left out of the final squad and remains eligible for Belgium, too, where he was born.

Quizzed on his own chances of a recall for the tournament in Germany, Struijk said: “Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's game-by-game. Of course it's something you can always think but it's not in my head right now. I'm just trying to perform to the best of my ability [for Leeds].”