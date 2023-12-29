Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Brom v Leeds United injury news as 7 out and 2 doubts

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and West Brom as the two sides prepare to face off in the Midlands.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:22 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Friday, and for the last time in 2023. The Whites make the trip to the West Midlands to take on fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom, and it's a West Brom side who are just one position and six points worse off at this stage.

Daniel Farke's men lost to Preston away from home last time out, and they will be desperate to bounce back with a statement away win here after losing ground on the top two. Ahead of the Hawthorns clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

1. The latest injury news ahead of West Brom vs Leeds United

2. Pipa - Doubt

3. Daryl Dike - Doubt

4. Matt Phillips - Out

5. Josh Maja - Out

6. Jamie Shackleton - Out

