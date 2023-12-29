Leeds United star 'wants to leave' as West Brom make announcement hours before clash
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on West Brom.
Leeds United are now just hours away from their mouth-watering clash with West Brom. The Whites have a bitter taste in their mouths after a disappointing away defeat to Preston last time out, and they will be desperate to return to winning ways to get closer to those above.
Though, West Brom have business of their own to take care of, currently just one place and six points behind Leeds. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Gnonto claim
Wilfried Gnonto made plenty of noise during the summer window when he demanded to leave the club only to apologise at a later date. Though, according to Il Romanista, the Italian will make a fresh attempt to leave the club in the summer.
It's claimed Gnonto 'wants to leave' Elland Road this winter as he looks to challenge for a Euro 2024 squad space with Italy, Inter Milan and Lazio are credited with an interest, though the report claims the clubs believe they can secure a deal below £8million, and that almost certainly will not be the case.
West Brom have confirmed that they have sold out for the visit of Leeds on Friday night. Much like with the Preston clash, the Whites will walk into a sold out away ground on Friday evening.
The Baggies also sold out for their win over Norwich City on Boxing Day, racking up an attendance of 25,086. Meanwhile, Leeds will, as is often the case, be backed by a sold-out away end for what is one of the games of the weekend in the Championship. The sell-out crowd will also give Leeds the chance to defy a narrative of not being able to match their home form away from home this term.