Any potential future transfer could be ruled out while Leeds United are in the Championship.

The idea of Kalvin Phillips returning to Leeds United some day is certainly a well-discussed topic among fans and professionals alike. The midfielder left the club last summer for the promised land of trophies with Manchester City and despite signing a six-year deal, he’s been heavily linked to an Etihad exit.

Since making the £42 million move to City, Phillips has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old has made just 26 appearances for his new side which is of course a huge comparison to the certain minutes he was guaranteed with Leeds.

As he continues his role as a substitute player for City, Phillips found himself on the radar of several clubs during the summer transfer window and exit link rumours remain a big talking point as we approach January. Both Everton and Newcastle have been mentioned as teams interested in the midfielder, but journalist Luke Edwards of The Telegraph believes it’s a Leeds reunion Phillips really wants.

“Everton definitely would be [interested]. Would he want to go to Everton? I think if he had his ideal move, he’d probably go back to Leeds. I mean he’s a massive Leeds United supporter, he left on really good terms when he left Elland Road,” Edwards said on the BBC’s Football Gossip Daily podcast earlier this week.

“I think he’s still in touch with people there, but Leeds are obviously in the Championship. Even Gareth Southgate might baulk at picking a player who’s starting in the Championship every week over a player who’s starting every week in the Premier League.”

Phillips has been enjoying regular call-ups for England and naturally, international football is a high priority for most footballers. The midfielder is faced with a pretty tough dilemma as he attempts to work out where he is best suited to move to for more game time, while avoiding jeopardising his chances in an England shirt.