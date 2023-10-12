Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United forward Dan James came off the bench to provide two assists for Wales in their 4-0 win over Gibraltar in Wrexham on Wednesday night.

James started the game on the bench but was called upon after just 15 minutes after Wes Burns was forced off with an injury. He is set to return to Ipswich Town to be assessed.

All of the Welsh goals came in the first half as they returned to play at the Racecourse Ground for the first time since a 2019 win over Trinidad and Tobago. The fixture was a sell out as 10,008 fans attended the fixture at the home of the League Two club.

Ben Davies opened the scoring with Kieffer Moore doubling the lead four minutes later. James then set up Nathan Broadhead as he played a slick pass into the box as the Ipswich man cut back inside a defender and fired into the top corner.

Moore grabbed his second goal on the stroke of half time as James was played in down the left before cutting back inside and finding the striker at the back post as he nodded home. It was the first time Wales had clinched back-to-back wins for almost two years, with their last string of consecutive victories coming in November 2021.

Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu was one key man rested for the clash as Page kept one eye on their Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia on Sunday.

“The results were not great in June, but it’s how you bounce back and we did that in September with class (winning 2-0 in Latvia),” Page said.

“The environment is brilliant. We won’t get carried away beating Gibraltar, but I see work in progress. My challenge to them was to be clinical and we were. We have to put it all together on Sunday.