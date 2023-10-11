Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United loanee Andros Townsend has joined Luton Town on a short-term deal following his departure from Everton in the summer. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace man has been a free agent since leaving the Toffees in June.

He had spent time on trial with Burnley over the summer but a permanent stay never materialised. The ex-Whites loanee featured for Luton Under-21s last week in a Premier League Cup clash against Leeds Under-21s. Michael Skubala’s youngsters defeated the Hatters 4-1 as Charlie Allen, Luca Thomas, Sean McGurk and Lewis Bate all found the net at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Townsend has now signed a permanent but short-term deal with Luton which runs until January. Rob Edwards’ side sit 17th in the Premier League with four points after eight games, having won at Everton and picked up a point at home to Wolves.

The 32-year-old came through the academy at Spurs and spent seven years at White Hart Lane before being signed by Newcastle United for £12m in January 2016. He spent just six months at St James’ Park as Crystal Palace triggered his £13m release clause in the summer of 2016. After five years at Selhurst Park, he made the move to Merseyside with Everton.

He had a number of loan spells during his time with Spurs, one of which came at Elland Road as he joined Leeds on January 1, 2012. However, he played just seven times in all competitions for the club. His only goal came in a 3-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers as Leeds came from 2-0 down to beat their South Yorkshire rivals, with Townsend netting the first of Leeds’ three goals.

That proved his last appearance for the Whites, as he made a February loan move to Birmingham City. Manager at the time Neil Warnock said: “His agent told me he didn’t like here, he wasn’t happy, and he hadn’t settled. I’ve heard that Birmingham want to sign him, I don’t know if that’s got anything to do with it. I’m disappointed because we’ve lost a player, but I don’t want people who don’t want to be here so good riddance I say if that’s what he wants to do.”

Of his move to Luton, Townsend said: “I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties. I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that. I’ve seen where I can help this team and on the flipside the manager has seen where I can help – whether that’s on the pitch, in the dressing room or on the training field – with my enthusiasm and experience.