It was all change for Leeds United this summer from top to bottom with new owners, a new manager, first team staff and a raft of senior signings in the summer window.

49ers Enterprises bought the club outright from previous owner Andrea Radrizzani and installed Daniel Farke as their first managerial appointment, before giving the German the power to decide who it was that he wanted from the market to sculpt a new-look side.

In came the likes of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, Joel Piroe from Swansea City, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United and Glen Kamara from Rangers, replacing a great swathe of last season’s players – many of whom worked their way out of Elland Road thanks to relegation exit clauses in their contracts.

Amid all the change, however, some faces remained the same and Farke was content to have it that way. He kept Illan Meslier in place and has preferred him over Darlow in goal. Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are also among the familiar faces in the squad.

And the manager was also happy to keep Liam Cooper as the club’s captain. The defender, currently away on international duty with Scotland, is Leeds’ longest serving player having signed from Chesterfield more than nine years ago. But where does that rank in terms of Championship longevity? SkyBet dug into the numbers this week to reveal just how impressive Cooper’s staying power is in the context of the second tier and its’ clubs longest serving players.

1 . COOPER'S HOME Leeds United's longest-serving first team player is captain Liam Cooper who joined from Chesterfield and earned the captain's armband. The defender featured at Elland Road on Saturday late on in the win over Bristol City. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Lindsay - Rotherham United Lindsay has been at Rotherham United for four years and three months. The 28-year-old defender joined the Millers from Ross County in July 2019. Pic Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Jacob Greaves - Hull City Hull City have had Jacob Greaves in their senior side for four years and six months since he moved up from their youth set-up. The 23-year-old is the son of former Tigers defender Mark Greaves. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales