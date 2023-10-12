Where Leeds United, Sunderland and Leicester City’s longest serving players rank in Championship
49ers Enterprises bought the club outright from previous owner Andrea Radrizzani and installed Daniel Farke as their first managerial appointment, before giving the German the power to decide who it was that he wanted from the market to sculpt a new-look side.
In came the likes of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, Joel Piroe from Swansea City, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United and Glen Kamara from Rangers, replacing a great swathe of last season’s players – many of whom worked their way out of Elland Road thanks to relegation exit clauses in their contracts.
Amid all the change, however, some faces remained the same and Farke was content to have it that way. He kept Illan Meslier in place and has preferred him over Darlow in goal. Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are also among the familiar faces in the squad.
And the manager was also happy to keep Liam Cooper as the club’s captain. The defender, currently away on international duty with Scotland, is Leeds’ longest serving player having signed from Chesterfield more than nine years ago. But where does that rank in terms of Championship longevity? SkyBet dug into the numbers this week to reveal just how impressive Cooper’s staying power is in the context of the second tier and its’ clubs longest serving players.