Wolves 1-3 Leeds United: Match report, Player ratings, Calvert-Lewin, Stach & Okafor goals
Leeds United already appear to be closing in on ‘must-win’ territory as they prepare to face Wolves this afternoon. Daniel Farke’s side haven’t tasted victory since the opening weekend and a 1-0 turnover of Everton, with three games since producing one point and zero goals.
The Whites have been largely solid during those games - a 5-0 thumping at Arsenal excluded - but lacked attacking threat, with last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham evidence of what can happen when a game is so finely balanced. Gabriel Gudmundsson’s added-time own-goal sent Farke and his men back up north with nothing.
They head back south this afternoon, albeit not as far, with the Midlands and Molineux their destination. Hosts Wolves have also failed to score in three of their opening four games and are currently propping up the Premier League table, having not yet picked up a single point.
Leeds will be desperate to break their open-play duck this afternoon and record a second win of the season, but might have to do so without two key attackers. Daniel James is still struggling with a core injury he picked up at Craven Cottage while Willy Gnonto picked up a calf problem during the week.
First-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri will definitely miss out, with Karl Darlow likely to deputise again after an impressive performance at Fulham. Ao Tanaka could be involved after returning to the matchday squad last week, while Joel Piroe has also recovered from a calf issue of his own.
The home side look to have been boosted by the return of Jorgen Strand Larsen, who missed recent defeats to Everton and Newcastle with an Achilles tendon injury. The Norwegian, who scored 14 league goals last season, is unlikely to get 90 minutes but head coach Vitor Pereira will have him available if needed.
Having failed to pick up a single point in four games, Pereira and his Wolves side will likely see newly-promoted Leeds as their best chance to get the ball rolling on their campaign. But equally, Farke and his side will hope positive performances against Newcastle and Fulham can translate against a team they have a realistic chance of beating.
The YEP will be in the stands at Molineux to bring you all the build-up, team news and match reaction from a huge weekend for Leeds. And we’ll have everything covered, including minute-by-minute coverage, below.
Wolves vs Leeds United LIVE
FT: Wolves 1-3 Leeds United
Massive win.
90' - Final two Leeds subs
Calvert-Lewin and Aaronson OFF.
Nmecha and Gruev ON.
90' - So close
Four minutes added.
83' - Two Leeds changes
Longstaff and Bogle OFF.
Tanaka and Justin ON.
82' - Bogle down
The right back is in some pain, and without one boot it appears. Wolves fans have desperate claims for a handball in the penalty box waved away.
79' - Half chance
Wolves putting a lot of crosses into the box, with two 6ft-plus strikers. Arokodare gets a chance but heads comfortably over.
76' - Chance!
So close again for Leeds, with Gudmundsson bursting down the left flank before his cross is deflected, eventually squeezing between Calvert-Lewin and Aaronson. A tap in if it had found either.
72' - Two changes for Wolves
Andre and Arias ON.
Mosquera and Toti OFF.
70' - Leeds sub
Jack Harrison ON.
Noah Okafor OFF.
67' - Scrappy game
It’s awfully scrappy, which Leeds will be more than happy with. they’re defending well, winning free-kicks and breaking up play. Wolves have been better, but yet to register a really clear chance. Stach heads away a corner.
63' - Cleared
A decent ball is headed away by Wolves.
63' - Free-kick
Calvert-Lewin wins a great one after running a long ball down the channel. Allows Leeds to get up the pitch. Stach to take.
58' - Hour mark is almost here
Wolves have had a couple of chances but nothing major. Leeds really looking to frustrate, which is working to an extent. Patience is thin among the home support as Longstaff gets a fairly weak shot off from 20 yards.
56' - Another save
Darlow saves from Munetsi again, another smart stop after the ball breaks to Wolves’ sub just inside the penalty area. The home side are firing balls into the box a lot more.
52' - Save!
Darlow tips over a Munetsi header brilliantly from a Wolves corner. Referee has blown for a free-kick in the build-up but it was a great touch regardless.
51' - Slow start
Leeds, understandably so, allowing Wolves to have plenty of the ball and just keeping things tight. They need to avoid conceding early, particularly with tension rising inside the stadium.