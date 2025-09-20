Leeds United's fifth Premier League game of the season takes them to Molineux this afternoon.

Leeds United already appear to be closing in on ‘must-win’ territory as they prepare to face Wolves this afternoon. Daniel Farke’s side haven’t tasted victory since the opening weekend and a 1-0 turnover of Everton, with three games since producing one point and zero goals.

The Whites have been largely solid during those games - a 5-0 thumping at Arsenal excluded - but lacked attacking threat, with last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham evidence of what can happen when a game is so finely balanced. Gabriel Gudmundsson’s added-time own-goal sent Farke and his men back up north with nothing.

They head back south this afternoon, albeit not as far, with the Midlands and Molineux their destination. Hosts Wolves have also failed to score in three of their opening four games and are currently propping up the Premier League table, having not yet picked up a single point.

Leeds will be desperate to break their open-play duck this afternoon and record a second win of the season, but might have to do so without two key attackers. Daniel James is still struggling with a core injury he picked up at Craven Cottage while Willy Gnonto picked up a calf problem during the week.

First-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri will definitely miss out, with Karl Darlow likely to deputise again after an impressive performance at Fulham. Ao Tanaka could be involved after returning to the matchday squad last week, while Joel Piroe has also recovered from a calf issue of his own.

The home side look to have been boosted by the return of Jorgen Strand Larsen, who missed recent defeats to Everton and Newcastle with an Achilles tendon injury. The Norwegian, who scored 14 league goals last season, is unlikely to get 90 minutes but head coach Vitor Pereira will have him available if needed.

Having failed to pick up a single point in four games, Pereira and his Wolves side will likely see newly-promoted Leeds as their best chance to get the ball rolling on their campaign. But equally, Farke and his side will hope positive performances against Newcastle and Fulham can translate against a team they have a realistic chance of beating.