Leeds United will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon for a clash between two sides looking to really kickstart their season.

As it stands, Whites are sat in the bottom five of the Premier League table after collecting four points from their first four games of the season and there is already a need to rediscover some of the momentum gained by last season’s Championship title win and a busy summer transfer window.

Their hosts find themselves sat at the foot of the table after they failed to pick up a point their meetings with Newcastle United, Everton, Manchester City and Bournemouth during the first month of the season.

Unsurprisingly, both clubs are ranked amongst the favourites to suffer relegation into the Championship this season - but what are their current odds to be in the bottom three when the final whistle is blown on the campaign next May?

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United latest as target set for deal talks and former loan star struggles with new club