The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for their Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United’s attempts to add to their attacking options during the summer transfer window were widely reported.

After securing promotion as Championship winners, the Whites completed a £17.5 million deal for AC Milan’s versatile forward Noah Okafor and free agent duo Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, there were several other strikers linked with moves to Elland Road throughout the summer as the likes of Inter star Mehdi Taremi and Roma’s Artem Dovbyk were amongst a whole host of names said to be on the Whites list of transfer targets. There were also a number of wide players and ‘number tens’ mentioned as possible targets and one reported target is now said to be in line for a new deal with his current club.

Anderlecht star Mario Stroeykens has impressed with the Belgian giants throughout last season as he scored five goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions and that led to speculation the Belgium Under-21 international could be in line for a summer move. Leeds were one of the clubs named as potential suitors and a potential fee of around £12 million was mentioned by Belgian news outlet Voetbal 24. However, the youngster remained with his current club and HLN have claimed Anderlecht have met with the attacking midfielder’s representatives in the hope of agreeing a new deal.

Stroeykens is out of contract next summer and the report suggests the youngster ‘intends to leave through the big gate’ - but doesn’t want to depart on a free transfer and leave ‘the club of his heart’ without allowing them to pick up a transfer fee. A contract option is described as ‘the best option’ and that could allow Stroeykens and the club to focus on improving after a slow start to the new season.

Whites promotion winner’s poor form analysed

A Leeds United promotion winner has been told why he has struggled to make an impact during the early months of his time with his current club.

A whole host of players left Elland Road in the aftermath of securing promotion into the Premier League top flight as the likes of Junior Firpo, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph headed to pastures new. Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell both returned to their parent clubs after their loan spells with the Whites came to an end - and the latter has since joined Scottish giants Rangers.

However, Rothwell has struggled to make impact during the first 12 games of his time at Ibrox as Russell Martin’s men have endured a poor start to the new Scottish Premiership season. However, the former Bournemouth midfielder has been told he is being played in the wrong position and that has impacted on his ‘effectiveness’ during the early months of his time in Glasgow.

“I played with Rothers [Rothwell] at Blackburn, he was the quickest guy on the planet with the ball, so good in the pockets”, former Whites defender Barry Douglas said on the Open Goal, Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast. “But now I see him at Rangers dropping deep and getting the ball off the defence and starting attacks. They’re playing him out of position. He needs to be the one receiving the ball in the pockets from that kind of player. Don’t get me wrong, he can do a job there, but to get the most effectiveness out of his game, I think you need him in the pockets.”

