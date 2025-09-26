Leeds United’s hard earned 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers handed a major boost to confidence within the Whites ranks as they prepare for an Elland Road double header over the next week.

Goals from summer signing Anton Stach, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor helped Daniel Farke’s men come from a goal down to earn their first away win of the season and ensured they are now within touching distance of mid-table as they prepare to return to home soil once again.

Bournemouth are the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday before Tottenham Hotspur make the same journey seven days later and the Whites will see both games as an opportunity to gain momentum and move away from the relegation zone.

But what are the latest relegation odds across the Premier League? We take a look with odds provided by Bet365.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United vs Bournemouth injury and team news with 4 out and 2 doubts as major Whites boost confirmed

6 . Manchester United Relegation odds: 50/1 (Bet365) | Manchester United via Getty Images Photo Sales