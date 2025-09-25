Leeds United will look to continue their steadily impressive start to the season when they host high-flying Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side picked up seven points from their opening five games with a pair of impressive wins over Everton and Wolves, as well as a hard-fought draw at home to Newcastle.
Bournemouth might present one of their toughest tests so far this season, however, with Andoni Iraola’s side level with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on 10 points. The Cherries most recently played out a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle, having won three in a row beforehand.
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting, Farke provided a comprehensive update on the state of his squad amid concerns over the fitness of Jayden Bogle, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Lucas Perri. Below, the YEP has the latest on all four plus an update on any potential injured Bournemouth stars.
1. Leeds vs Bournemouth injury latest
2. OUT: Enes Unal
Unal suffered an ACL injury back in January which required surgery. The striker is still expected to be some way off returning to play. | Getty Images
3. OUT: Adam Smith
The experienced defender picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last month. Speaking last week, manager Andoni Iraola said he doesn't expect Smith back until after the October international break. | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Lewis Cook
The Leeds academy graduate is a doubt to face his former club after missing Sunday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Iraola revealed after the game his midfielder picked up a shoulder injury after a nasty fall in training. | Getty Images
5. OUT: Lucas Perri
The summer signing has missed Leeds' last two away trips with a quad injury. Farke said last week there would be more clarity in the next few days but revealed on Thursday his goalkeeper had not been in full training. Looks set to miss the next two home games. Photo: George Wood
Speaking on Thursday, Farke said: "We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break. Once he's back it doesn't mean he's back to his best after one training session, he needs a bit of time. I don't expect him to be a topic for the squad before the break. Good progress in his rehab, he's doing some work on the grass." | Getty Images