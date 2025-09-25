6 . OUT: Lucas Perri (continued)

Speaking on Thursday, Farke said: "We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break. Once he's back it doesn't mean he's back to his best after one training session, he needs a bit of time. I don't expect him to be a topic for the squad before the break. Good progress in his rehab, he's doing some work on the grass." | Getty Images