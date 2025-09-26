Leeds United will play in front of their own support for the first time in four weeks on Saturday, with Bournemouth the next visitors to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side came from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 3-1 last time out but face one of their toughest tests so far in a Cherries side on 10 points from five games.

Farke held his pre-game press conference on Thursday afternoon and allayed fears over Jayden Bogle, whose foot injury only kept him out of full training until Wednesday, while Daniel James is also in contention to return from a core issue. Lucas Perri (quad) and Willy Gnonto (calf) remain unavailable.

With just the two guaranteed absences, Farke still has a pretty strong squad to pick from and so will have one or two tough decisions to make come Saturday. Below, the YEP has made an attempt at predicting how he might line up against in-form Bournemouth.

Leeds United predicted XI A look at how Daniel Farke could line up on Saturday.

GK: Karl Darlow Back in with Lucas Perri still injured, although there's a case to be had that Darlow would have kept his place regardless. Has been excellent in recent weeks and deserving of a clean sheet that hasn't yet come.

RB: Jayden Bogle Farke eased concerns over a serious foot injury on Thursday, with Bogle in full training this week and seemingly good to go. A massive boost, given his performance-levels throughout the first few weeks of the campaign.

CB: Joe Rodon Has been nailed on for the past two years and not expected to lose his place any time soon. Another strong performance at Molineux against physical strikers, although Evanilson will provide another really tough test.

CB: Pascal Struijk An early concession at Wolves shouldn't overshadow Leeds' defensive work and Struijk was central to it once again. Unfortunately for Jaka Bijol, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.