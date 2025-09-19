Leeds United and Wolves final Premier League position predicted ahead of crucial clash

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 17:36 BST

Leeds United will hope to return to winning ways when they visit Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a challenging return to the Premier League for Leeds United and Daniel Farke’s men are currently sat in the bottom five of the table after collecting four points from their opening four games of the season.

The Whites have claimed just one win during that time as they claimed all three points on the opening night of the season as Everton as a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha got the season underway on a high. However, defeats against Arsenal and Fulham and a goalless draw with Newcastle United have left Farke’s men sat just above the relegation zone.

Leeds will visit bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday for what already feels like a potentially pivotal game in the battle to avoid the drop. But where are both sides predicted to finish in the Premier League this season? We take a look at a predicted final table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Average predicted points - 80.63

1. 1st: Liverpool

Average predicted points - 80.63 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 75.20

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Average predicted points - 75.20 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 66.36

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Average predicted points - 66.36 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 64.78

4. 4th: Chelsea

Average predicted points - 64.78 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 58.00

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Average predicted points - 58.00 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 57.40

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Average predicted points - 57.40 | Getty Images

