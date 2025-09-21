The YEP's take on a brilliant performance and win for Leeds United at Molineux.

Leeds United moved into the top 10 with what felt like a vitally important victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Regardless of how the table shapes up by the end of the weekend, the Whites were delighted with their afternoon's work and the fruits of their considerable labours. Answering question marks about their goalscoring abilities and heaping misery on the Premier League's bottom side, Leeds were well worth their three points.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Gabriel Gudmundsson

A week on from the bitter disappointment of scoring a freak stoppage time own goal to lose his side the game at Fulham the left-back was a man possessed. Defended cleverly, strongly and when he had the ball he did good things with it. A brilliant way to bounce back.

Good day: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Getting the goal could do wonders for his confidence. He looked like he was enjoying himself out there and enjoyed giving a bit back to home fans after his goal, which was a superb header. His centre-forward play was very good in the first half especially.

Good day: Anton Stach

He can take free-kicks, then. What an absolute beauty of a strike it was. It curled and it moved in the air and the keeper had no chance. He can keep taking them after this. Set-piece credentials approved.

Good day: Daniel Farke

Seven points from five games is a solid return and while the win at Wolves was vital, it was important that his side scored goals. A fine header, a beautiful free-kick and a counter attack ticked the boxes. And having conceded a soft opener, Leeds returned to looking defensively solid and dug in to deny an established Premier League side in the second half.

Bad day: Karl Darlow

The Welsh international stopper hurled himself through the air to spectacularly tip a close-range header over the crossbar and it counted for nothing thanks to an offside flag. All that effort for nowt. Gutting. That's about as bad as it got really because he was excellent and Leeds thoroughly deserved their win.

Bad day: Fosun Group

The Wolves owners were the subject of angry chants from home fans in the second half as Leeds held the hosts at bay, 3-1 up. 'You've sold the team, now sell the club,' was the message from Wolves supporters and the chairman came in for some stick too.

Off-camera

Ilia Gruev playfully shaping to run into Illan Meslier as the subs warmed up near where the Frenchman was crossing for Karl Darlow. Meslier responded with a barge that threatened to knock a grinning Gruev down.

Alex Cairns applauding as Meslier made two fine stops in the warm-up from Gabriel Gudmundsson and Brenden Aaronson. Dominic Calvert-Lewin got applause of his own from Edmund Riemer for giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Calvert-Lewin raising a hand of apology but also visibly, thoroughly enjoying the fact that he hit an unsuspecting Cairns with a shot right at the end of the warm-up.

The Leeds United mascot presenting Ethan Ampadu with a gift as he joined her in the tunnel before walking out.

Daniel Farke giving in to the weather on five minutes and requesting a jacket. A minute later he added an overcoat. Going out into that weather two clubs shy was the only mistake he seemed to make.

Anthony Taylor looking on like an unamused headteacher as Anton Stach gave Joao Gomes a little shove and the Wolves man collapsed to the floor.

Hee Chan Hwang and Noah Okafor having a chat before the second half began.

James Justin with some words of wisdom for Gudmundsson in the second half at the touchline while Stach was preparing to take a free-kick.

Meslier and Riemer storming out of the dugout to remonstrate furiously with the fourth official as Jack Harrison was denied a free-kick.

Jayden Bogle taking flak from home fans as he was helped around the ground after his injury, as Leeds' security chief Martin Sykes appeared to help escort the defender.

Gudmundsson screaming in joy and relief at the full-time whistle, grabbing his shorts and yelling at the sky.

Farke waving and clenching his fist in the direction of the directors' box where managing director Robbie Evans and club officials looked delighted.

Leeds fans in the away end saluting Leeds fans in the home end who revealed themselves once most home fans had left.