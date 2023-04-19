It’s another huge weekend coming up in the Premier League at both ends of the table with the title, top four and relegation battles all set to be in focus.

Leeds United face a tough trip to the capital to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage with Javi Gracia’s side needing a win to try and open up a gap on the drop zone. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Whites are said to have ‘won the race’ for a ‘skilful winger’ who Arsenal were also said to be interested in along with Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan and La Liga outfit Sevilla. Elsewhere, a ‘loyal servant’ of the Yorkshire club could be set to depart in the summer for what looks like being a fairly modest fee. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, April 19:

Leeds United ‘win race’ for ‘skilful winger’ linked with Arsenal

Leeds United have won the race to sign Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach and will complete a deal for the 19-year old on June 30, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. That is the date when the attacker’s contract at the Nou Camp is set to expire and Leeds look to have fended off interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal as well as across Europe from the likes of AC Milan and Sevilla.

Akhomach, who has been capped by Spain at Under 19 level, made three senior appearances for Barcelona last season but has not featured in the first team yet during this campaign. Despite their Premier League safety not being guaranteed, it is reported that Javi Gracia and Victor Orta have given the youngster confidence in the ‘interesting’ project being put together at Elland Road.

Leeds United to allow ‘loyal servant’ to leave

Diego Llorente is not likely to be a Leeds United player next season regardless of which league the Yorkshire club are playing in, according to CaughtOffside via reports from Il Romanista in Italy. It is claimed that the Spanish defender has impressed AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho during his loan spell there and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss will look to bring him to the Italian capital this summer.