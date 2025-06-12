Willy Gnonto and a Whites teammate are on a collision course.

Leeds United star Willy Gnonto was used in a different role as the Whites forward returned to action for his country where an international teammate starred.

Gnonto is part of the Italy under-21s squad competing at this summer’s under-21s Euros in Slovakia and the Whites forward started Wednesday evening’s group stage opener against Romania.

Gnonto, though, who is predominantly deployed as a winger or occasionally a no 10 by Leeds, started upfront and often found himself isolated as the team’s centre forward.

Romania sat deep as they looked to play on the counter and Gnonto was often snuffed out by their defence whenever he got on the ball.

Leeds pair now on collision course

Instead, teammate Tommaso Baldanzi proved the star of the show, the Roma forward bagging what proved the only goal of the game in the 25th minute of a contest in which Gnonto was brought off three minutes after the hour mark.

Keeper Sebastiano Desplanches also proved key to the victory with a penalty save from the Palermo stopper as part of a night when Group A rivals Italy and Spain both began the tournament with victories.

Leeds pair Gnonto and Joseph - the subject of interest from Real Betis - are now on a collision course, the pair all set to to lock horns in Italy and Spain’s group stage finale next Tuesday night.

Both teams take in their second games on Saturday evening, Spain facing Romania in a 6pm kick-off and Italy taking on Slovakia in a 9pm start.