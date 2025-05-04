Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willy Gnonto scored to spark a title-winning comeback at Plymouth.

Whites star Willy Gnonto has made a big personal declaration on Leeds United’s title triumph with rich praise for his teammates and fans.

United’s Italian international winger Gnonto bagged another start in Saturday’s final game of the season at Plymouth Argyle where Leeds knew that a victory would secure the Championship title.

United’s prospects did not look as a Sam Byram own goal gave Plymouth an 18th-minute lead but Gnonto tucked away the goal that started the Whites comeback that was completed by Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner.

His strike sparked wild celebrations as Leeds pipped Burnley to the Championship title for what Gnonto has declared as one of the best days in his living memory.

"I think it's one of the best days of my life,” said a beaming Gnonto to LUTV.

"Honestly, I feel like when we grow up, we dream of days like this.

"Having the chance to score to win the league is just incredible and I am so happy to have the chance to play with these guys in front of these fans. It makes me so proud."

Assessing the challenge that Plymouth presented and his own 53rd-minute equaliser, Gnonto said: "I think probably one of the easiest goals. But you have to be there.

"I am happy because I helped the team, at the end of the day, if we lost or we drew it would have had no importance so I am just happy because we won and that's the most important.

"It wasn't the easiest game, we knew that obviously they were relegated but in the last period that had lots of good results so we knew that it was going to be a tough game.

"The first half probably wasn't the best, we were a bit unlucky but in the second half we knew that we could turn the game and were lucky to score quite early as well and we believe until the end."