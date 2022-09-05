Leeds United will reportedly try to sign international attacker in January as change predicted
Leeds United now have a full week to prepare for their next Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest – and without the glare of the transfer window in the background.
But the transfer rumour mill continues in full swing and the Whites will reportedly go back in for PSV winger Cody Gakpo in January.
Here are the key Whites headlines on Monday morning...
Leeds are planning to “push again” to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Read the full story about what the Whites are reportedly planning for the next window HERE
The Premier League has called for VAR action on a controversial weekend which featured Leeds United decision dismay at Brentford.
The latest round of the games in the top-flight was awash with head-scratching calls and read the full story HERE
Luke Ayling has revealed his fear upon his long-awaited Leeds United comeback and made a Whites vow on the back of Saturday’s 5-2 beating at Brentford.
Hear what the experienced defender has had to say following his return HERE
Leeds United conceded five goals for the first time under Jesse Marsch at Brentford on Saturday – and our panel of fans shared similar views.
Find out HERE what the YEP Jury had to say on the 5-2 defeat to the Bees, with a change now expected within Whites head coach Marsch’s side.