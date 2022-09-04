Premier League calls for VAR action after Leeds United dismay at Brentford

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch’s Whites fell to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon in a game featuring several hotly-disputed decisions or lack of, one of which led to Marsch being sent off.

The American was furious that VAR did not intervene after Robert Jones failed to award Leeds a second-half penalty after Aaron Hickey felled Crysencio Summerville in the area and the strength of Marsch’s protests saw him sent off.

VAR earlier intervened for two Brentford penalty claims upon a first-half corner and instructed Jones to look at his monitor over Luis Sinisterra’s challenge on Ivan Toney.

CONTENTIOUS: Brentford are awarded a penalty after the intervention of VAR in Saturday's clash against Leeds United. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

After several looks, Jones returned to point to the spot but Marsch was perplexed as to why Jones was not told to look at his screen for the challenge on Summerville.

There was also VAR drama in Saturday’s games at both Chelsea and Newcastle United and the Premier League have now asked refereeing body PGMOL to review VAR incidents in the games at both Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park.

West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Chelsea when Maxwel Cornet’s strike was disallowed after VAR judged that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea ‘keeper Edouard Mendy.

There was similar dismay for Newcastle against Crystal Palace as the Magpies saw a Tyrick Mitchell own goal from a Kieran Trippier free-kick wiped out as VAR ruled that Joe Willock had fouled ‘keeper Vicente Guaita despite being pushed.