Leeds United fans expecting the same thing after Brentford beating and blame not just on VAR

Here is what the YEP Jury had to say on the 5-2 defeat to the Bees, with a change now expected within Whites head coach Marsch’s side.

ANDREW DALTON

I’m not too sure where to start with this one.

BRIGHTEST SPARK: Luis Sinisterra, right, was the almost unanimous pick for Leeds United's man of the match award at Brentford from our panel of fans on a day to quickly forget for the Whites. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

It was a bizarre day in the capital as Leeds fell to defeat in what was never a 5-2 game and there were some questionable decisions from VAR which eventually saw Jesse Marsch banished to the stands.

Brentford took the lead through a debatable penalty from Ivan Toney and the same player made it two from a free-kick which again looked soft.

Luis Sinisterra pulled one back just before half-time but Toney completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark.

Marc Roca then scored and Crysensico Summerville should have had a penalty for a pull on his shirt.

Late goals from Mbuemo and Wissa added gloss to the scoreline, but as Patrick Bamford said afterwards, it was naive from us.

A chance to put things right comes a week today when Nottingham Forest come to Elland Road for their visit for a top flight fixture since April 1999.

Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra.

ANDY RHODES

There’ll be a million and one reasons why Leeds lost that game, but some were more glaring than others.

It’s clear that Brentford were able to exploit the gaps in the United defence.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Brian Mbuemo were able to take advantage with ease throughout the 90 minutes.

After an error on Tuesday night, Diego Llorente didn’t make amends in the way he hoped.

Another mistake here has fans questioning if he has a place in Jesse Marsch’s team.

Much has been said as well about Marsch’s behaviour on the touchline.

A red card here follows bookings from earlier in his time at Leeds and means he misses next week’s game at Elland Road.

He did have a point though.

Crysencio Summerville was denied the most blatant penalty you’ll see this season.

But there’s no denying that Brentford, and Toney, put on a masterclass.

United need to regroup for Nottingham Forest.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, the hopes raised after the Chelsea win were well and truly extinguished after Leeds were beaten 5-2 at Brentford.

It was closer than the scoreline suggested but two massive ‘howlers’ from Diego Llorente and one from Illan Meslier put any hopes of a recovery to bed thanks to a hat-trick by much sought-after striker Ivan Toney.

Leeds were two down inside 41 minutes, the first a VAR-reviewed foul by Luis Sinisterra on Toney which the referee missed.

The second was a 30-yard chip when the Leeds defence got in a muddle.

Sinisterra reduced the arrears before the break.

Toney completed his hat-trick when Meslier made a hash of a clearance.

Leeds should have been back in the game but VAR turned down their appeals for a penalty when Summerville was upended in the area. Marsch was sent off for his protests.

Roca then netted but Brentford scored within a minute to make the game safe and Wissa made it five in injury time.

A bad day at the office for sure and I’d expect that might be the cue for the return of Liam Cooper against Forest after Llorente’s poor performance.

DAVID WATKINS

That felt to me like dozens of games over recent years that we’ve experienced in London.

If it could go wrong it did.

Score two goals away from home and you don’t expect to get beaten but a dubious penalty got them on their way and what looked more like a penalty for us was denied later when Crysencio Summerville was clearly pushed in the back.

It was also typical that it was a Leeds head that got the final touch to put Mbeumo through putting him onside.

It was just one of those days.

Having said that though our defensive weakness was alarming.

Diego Llorente had a nightmare and looked more Keystone Cop than Premier League defender.

Both he and Koch went for the same ball to allow Toney through for his hat-trick while the fourth Brentford goal came from a mistimed Koch header that caught Llorente the wrong side of Mbuemo.

Llorente made a complete Horlicks as he was caught in possession by Wissa too.

It was a game to forget but with Luke Ayling back and Llorente looking shaky, serious thought needs to go into the back line to face Forest.

MIKE GILL

This game had it all in terms of the odds being stacked against the men from LS11.

Three of Brentford’s five goals came from borderline VAR decisions and their penalty award was dubious to say the least.

United's penalty claim as Summerville was upended seemed a dead cert and when referee Robert Jones ran over to the touchline, the optimists amongst us thought that he was going to check the VAR.

Unfortunately his trip across the length of the pitch was to send our volatile head coach off.

Ivan Toney bagged a hat-trick which included an unstoppable free-kick.

In between, we were treated to another fine goal from Luis Sinisterra and when Marc Roca scored on 79 minutes there was a real chance the Whites could draw level.

Sadly the next 11 minutes plus eight added on descended into near farce as Mbuemo and Wissa brought Brentford's tally up to five. Back to the drawing board.