Everything you need to know on Lucas Perri as Leeds United close in on a deal for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Leeds United are closing in on signing number seven this summer with Lucas Perri set to join from French side Lyon.

The YEP understands a deal is in its final stages with Perri set to undergo medical tests in Germany before officially signing as a Leeds player. Daniel Farke’s squad are overseas for their summer training camp and have already got one transfer over the line out there, with £17.4million midfielder Anton Stach’s arrival from Hoffenheim confirmed on Tuesday.

Once Perri’s move is confirmed, Leeds will have ticked off another major transfer priority ahead of their Premier League return, with Farke known to have wanted a first-choice shot-stopper. And as club chiefs continue to work on the deal, the YEP has all you need to know on what is hoped to be signing number seven.

Who is Lucas Perri?

Despite being 27, Perri is a relative newcomer to European football having made his first appearances on the continent with Lyon over the past 18 months. The Ligue 1 side paid just €3.25million for the goalkeeper, who made a name for himself back in his native Brazil with Botafogo, back in January 2024.

Prior to that move, all of Perri’s competitive minutes came in Brazil with the goalkeeper beginning his career at Sao Paulo while also spending a season out on loan at Nautico. Interestingly, the shot-stopper spent six months in England after joining Crystal Palace on loan in January 2019, but he never played for Roy Hodgson’s side and returned to South America the following summer.

Perri has played for Brazil at youth level but, somewhat understandably, is yet to make a senior international appearance. He is, of course, competing with two of the world’s best goalkeepers in Liverpool’s Allison Becker and Ederson of Manchester City.

What type of goalkeeper is Lucas Perri?

Standing at around 6ft 5ins, Perri has a build which suits being a goalkeeper and certainly uses that frame to his advantage, with an ability to claw away shots that look out of reach. According to FBRef, his average of 3.41 saves per 90 minutes last season was in the top 17 per cent of goalkeepers across Europe’s top five leagues, while a save percentage of 74.5 was just outside the top 20 per cent.

A standout strength of the Brazilian’s, however, is his incredible throw which so often last season kickstarted counter-attacks for Lyon. The 27-year-old can launch the ball incredible distances and with great accuracy, while he is also perfectly capable of playing out with his feet too.

L'Equipe writer Regis Dupont recently told the YEP: "He should be a target [for a Premier League club] because his first season as number one in a European league was good and he still has improvements he can make. He's so strong on his goal line and when he has to give the ball, with his feet or hands. Like Ederson he can be very efficient. And he wants to be in an ambitious club."

What has been said about Lucas Perri?

Excitement around the signing of Perri has exploded following news of an imminent deal, with compilations on social media showing the Brazilian pulling off a raft of excellent saves and hurling the ball downfield. And that good feeling was also felt by Lyon boss Fonseca back in March after an incredible performance from his No.1 during a 2-0 victory over OGC Nice.

“Right now, the best goalkeeper in the world is Lucas Perri," Fonseca told reporters at the time. "Defensively, he is very good. Offensively, he has improved a lot, especially in his build-up play with his feet.

"For our style of play, we need a goalkeeper who can participate offensively, and he understood that. We worked together on what needed to be improved, and he has shown that improvement. In addition, he is a balanced player and understands the importance of his role in the team."