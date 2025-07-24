Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Leeds United are close to completing a deal for a first-choice goalkeeper as boxes continue to be ticked off Daniel Farke's wishlist.

Leeds and Lyon are very close to finalising a deal that will see Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri link up with the Whites in Germany. Sources in France say the deal is in its final stages and the YEP understands Leeds will fly Perri to Germany in order to conduct a medical and complete the paperwork. Perri would be the second player to finalise a move to Elland Road at the club's German training base after Anton Stach's arrival this week.

Perri, 27, would be Leeds' seventh summer transfer signing and another to add height to what was previously a small squad. The stopper has missed some of Lyon's pre-season preparations through a minor injury and sat out yesterday's 0-0 draw with Daring Brussels.

Last season he impressed in Ligue 1 with both his shot stopping and his distribution and was counted among Lyon's key players along with Corentin Tolisso, Rayan Cherki and Malick Fofana.

L'Equipe writer Regis Dupont told the YEP: "He should be a target [for a Premier League club] because his first season as number one in a European league was good and he still has improvements he can make. He's so strong on his goal line and when he has to give the ball, with his feet or hands. Like Ederson he can be very efficient. And he wants to be in an ambitious club."