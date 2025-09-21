The Premier League table made for easier reading for Leeds United supporters on Sunday morning after Daniel Farke’s men claimed a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Despite falling behind to an early goal, the Whites roared back to take what could be a crucial three points as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club by the time the half-time whistle had been blown at Molineux.

The win meant the Whites went into Sunday’s Premier League fixtures sat in mid-table and there is now a four-point gap between them and the relegation zone. But what are Leeds United’s latest relegation odds as they made it seven points from their opening five games of the season? We take a look with the latest relegation odds provided by Bet365.

