Leeds United's new predicted final Premier League finish after crucial Wolves win

There was relief and delight in equal measures as Leeds United returned to winning ways with what already feels like a crucial victory at Premier League strugglers Wolves on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s men made a slow start at Molineux and were duly punished by hosts midfielder Ladislav Krejčí as he fired his side in front with just eight minutes on the clock. However, the Whites’ response was both swift and effective as three goals in 14 minutes put them in control by the time the half-time whistle had been blown.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed his first goal for the club just after the half-hour before fellow summer signings Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all matched that feat and put their side on their way to an invaluable three points that have made a big impact of Leeds’ latest predicted finish in the Premier League table.

We take a look at the latest predicted table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

