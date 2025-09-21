Leeds United's new predicted final Premier League finish after crucial Wolves win

There was a huge win for Leeds United on Saturday as they claimed all three points at Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Daniel Farke’s men made a slow start at Molineux and were duly punished by hosts midfielder Ladislav Krejčí as he fired his side in front with just eight minutes on the clock. However, the Whites’ response was both swift and effective as three goals in 14 minutes put them in control by the time the half-time whistle had been blown.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed his first goal for the club just after the half-hour before fellow summer signings Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all matched that feat and put their side on their way to an invaluable three points that have made a big impact of Leeds’ latest predicted finish in the Premier League table.

We take a look at the latest predicted table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Average predicted points - 81.46

1. 1st: Liverpool

Average predicted points - 81.46 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 75.07

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Average predicted points - 75.07 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 66.50

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Average predicted points - 66.50 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 61.98

4. 4th: Chelsea

Average predicted points - 61.98 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 60.20

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Average predicted points - 60.20 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 57.48

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Average predicted points - 57.48 | Getty Images

