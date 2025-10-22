Remembering the Leeds United XI that beat West Ham to top the Premier League table

The world was a very different place on the first day of 2002 as David O’Leary’s Leeds United strolled to a home win against a West Ham United side containing the likes of Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe.
With several big money signings in their side as they challenged at home and in Europe, David O’Leary’s Whites did all of the hard work in the opening 45 minutes on a chilly night at Elland Road. Australia international Mark Viduka wasted little time in stamping his authority on the game with two goals in the opening seven minutes and fellow frontman Robbie Fowler added a third just before half-time with a cheeky chip over former Liverpool team-mate David James.
That proved to be the end of the scoring but there was little doubt Leeds fully deserved their win on a night when O’Leary’s men took their place at the top of the Premier League table.
With the latest meeting of the Whites and the Hammers set to take place on Friday night, we wind the clock back a quarter of a century to see who featured for Leeds as they blew away their visitors.
