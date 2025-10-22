Remembering the Leeds United XI that beat West Ham to top the Premier League table

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 17:00 BST

Who featured for Leeds United as they beat West Ham United in January 2002 to move to the top of the Premier League table?

The world was a very different place on the first day of 2002 as David O’Leary’s Leeds United strolled to a home win against a West Ham United side containing the likes of Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe.

With several big money signings in their side as they challenged at home and in Europe, David O’Leary’s Whites did all of the hard work in the opening 45 minutes on a chilly night at Elland Road. Australia international Mark Viduka wasted little time in stamping his authority on the game with two goals in the opening seven minutes and fellow frontman Robbie Fowler added a third just before half-time with a cheeky chip over former Liverpool team-mate David James.

That proved to be the end of the scoring but there was little doubt Leeds fully deserved their win on a night when O’Leary’s men took their place at the top of the Premier League table.

With the latest meeting of the Whites and the Hammers set to take place on Friday night, we wind the clock back a quarter of a century to see who featured for Leeds as they blew away their visitors.

Your next Premier League read: Leeds United Jesse Marsch era coach reunites abroad with Thorp Arch colleague

An England international goalkeeper, Martyn went on to make over 200 appearances for Leeds before departing for Everton in 2003.

1. Nigel Martyn

An England international goalkeeper, Martyn went on to make over 200 appearances for Leeds before departing for Everton in 2003. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Highly-rated as a youngster at Charlton, Mills made over a century of appearances for Leeds. Spent time on loan at Middlesbrough before making a permanent departure to Manchester City in 2004.

2. Danny Mills

Highly-rated as a youngster at Charlton, Mills made over a century of appearances for Leeds. Spent time on loan at Middlesbrough before making a permanent departure to Manchester City in 2004. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A youth product, Woodgate arguably would have been considered as one of the best English centre-backs on his generation had injuries not hampered his career. Joined Newcastle in 2003 as Leeds' financial woes became clear.

3. Jonathan Woodgate

A youth product, Woodgate arguably would have been considered as one of the best English centre-backs on his generation had injuries not hampered his career. Joined Newcastle in 2003 as Leeds' financial woes became clear. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Twice broke the British transfer record after leaving West Ham United to join Leeds and then when he made a controversial move to Manchester United.

4. Rio Ferdinand

Twice broke the British transfer record after leaving West Ham United to join Leeds and then when he made a controversial move to Manchester United. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The provider of many memorable goals and assists with that trusty left foot, the Republic of Ireland international made over 200 appearances for the Whites.

5. Ian Harte

The provider of many memorable goals and assists with that trusty left foot, the Republic of Ireland international made over 200 appearances for the Whites. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A one-club man at senior level, Republic of Ireland international Kelly made over 530 appearances during a 15-year spell in the first team setup at Elland Road.

6. Gary Kelly

A one-club man at senior level, Republic of Ireland international Kelly made over 530 appearances during a 15-year spell in the first team setup at Elland Road. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueWest HamElland Road
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice