Leeds United’s cushion back to the dropzone is not a comfortable one - and a huge fresh Whites call has been made in Opta’s new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Leeds had the chance to move seven points clear of third-bottom Burnley in Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor but instead a 2-0 defeat has left Daniel Farke’s Whites just point ahead of them.

Victory for Burnley also took Scott Parker’s men out of the dropzone and up to fourth-bottom, leaving Leeds just three points clear of third-bottom Nottingham Forest who sacked boss Ange Postecoglou following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The picture will change again one or the other on Monday night as second-bottom West Ham host fifth-bottom Brentford in the final match of Game Week 8.

West Ham, who visit Leeds on Friday night, are just four points behind the Whites but with a game in hand as part of a bottom six which sees Wolves marooned at the bottom on just two points.

But United’s position is hardly comfortable and it’s all led to a huge call from data experts Opta in their predicted final Premier League table and points.