Opta predicts new final Premier League table: Where Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Burnley now finish

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 13:01 BST

A huge Leeds United call has been made in Opta’s new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United’s cushion back to the dropzone is not a comfortable one - and a huge fresh Whites call has been made in Opta’s new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Leeds had the chance to move seven points clear of third-bottom Burnley in Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor but instead a 2-0 defeat has left Daniel Farke’s Whites just point ahead of them.

Victory for Burnley also took Scott Parker’s men out of the dropzone and up to fourth-bottom, leaving Leeds just three points clear of third-bottom Nottingham Forest who sacked boss Ange Postecoglou following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The picture will change again one or the other on Monday night as second-bottom West Ham host fifth-bottom Brentford in the final match of Game Week 8.

West Ham, who visit Leeds on Friday night, are just four points behind the Whites but with a game in hand as part of a bottom six which sees Wolves marooned at the bottom on just two points.

But United’s position is hardly comfortable and it’s all led to a huge call from data experts Opta in their predicted final Premier League table and points.

Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown.

Predicted points: 79.

1. 1st: Arsenal

Predicted points: 79. | John Walton/PA Wire

Predicted points: 71.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Predicted points: 71. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Predicted points: 71.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Predicted points: 71. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 64.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Predicted points: 64. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Predicted points: 60.

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Predicted points: 60. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Predicted points: 59.

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Predicted points: 59. | Getty Images

