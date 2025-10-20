Two of Jesse Marsch's former Leeds United coaches have reunited in new roles in Thailand.

Mark Jackson, who worked as Leeds' Under 21s coach under Marcelo Bielsa and then became part of the senior staff during Marsch's tenure, announced his departure from Central Coast Mariners last week. Jackson had led the Australian club to the AFC Cup, A-League Premiership and the Championship Grand Final in his first season and was awarded the A-League Coach of the Year award for his efforts. His exit was due to what he called a 'period of uncertainty around the club's direction.'

Jackson and Central Coast Mariners alluded to a new opportunity for the manager outside of Australia and he has since been confirmed as the new boss of reigning Thai top flight champions Buriram United.

One of Jackson's coaching staff at his new club is Cameron Toshack, who came to Elland Road as part of Marsch's coaching team in February 2022. Toshack, whose father Josh managed Real Madrid and Wales, was a youth coach at Swansea City and took charge of Cypriot club Pafos FC before his stint at Leeds.

Buriram United, who sit top of the table after seven games of the new season, were previously managed by Brazilian Osmar Loss Vieira. He departed after a 2-2 home draw against BG Pathum United. Jackson and Toshack's first game will be in Australia as they face Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.