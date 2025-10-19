Leeds United’s next game sees the visit of West Ham who haven’t even played yet - but five men are out injured ahead of Friday night’s contest as things stand.
Daniel Farke’s Whites will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s very disappointing 2-0 defeat at Burnley for which Leeds had key men out injured - and it showed.
It remains to be seen which of those injured players are back for Friday night’s visit of the Hammers although two Whites men are now back.
West Ham, meanwhile, under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, face two games in five days with their Game Week 8 fixture involving a Monday night hosting of Brentford.
The Irons have injuries of their own before that contest which arrives just four days before the Friday night trip to Elland Road.
Here, we run through the early injury news from both camps.
1. BACK: Dan James
Starting with the positives, Whites ace James was expected to be out until after the November international break having rolled his ankle in training but the winger is back earlier than expected and returned as a 66th-minute substitute in Saturday's defeat at Burnley. Surely starts if fit enough. | Getty Images
2. BACK: Lucas Perri
Whether the Brazilian is fit enough to start is another matter but the new Whites keeper at least returned to the bench for the weekend's loss at Burnley upon his recovery from a quad injury. Ought to be pushing to start now. | Getty Images
3. BACK: Tomas Soucek
A big West Ham boost, experienced Czech Republic international midfielder Soucek now back available after serving a three-match ban for his sending off against Tottenham. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
4. OUT: Niclas Fullkrug
A fresh blow for the Hammers, Germany international Fullkrug suffering a thigh injury in training ahead of Monday night's visit of Brentford, on which the Irons have been awaiting the results of scans. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "He has just had a scan, and we’re waiting for the results. After that, we’ll be able to say exactly how long he’s going to be out. Hopefully he's back as soon as possible." | Getty Images
5. OUT: George Earthy
Young West Ham midfielder Earthy remains out with a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old having nit featured since the middle of September. The midfielder was thought to be looking at four to six weeks out. | Getty Images
6. OUT: Willy Gnonto (but expected back)
Gnonto missed the weekend's defeat at Burnley having had minor groin surgery during the international break but Farke said at his pre-match press conference that he expected the Italian back in training next week. Farke said: "Not a major thing but he'll be just back in team training next week. I'll expect to have him back perhaps for Friday evening." | Getty Images