Football Manager 2026 predicts Leeds United's 8 January transfer window deals

There was great excitement for gamers around the world as the beta version of Football Manager 2026 was released on Thursday night.

After a two-year wait for the latest version of the world’s most popular management simulation, gamers jumped into the virtual dugout as soon as the release was confirmed - and for Leeds United supporters, that means an opportunity to guide the fortunes of their beloved White as they embark on their Premier League adventure.

But what of the virtual Daniel Farke and how he worked in the January transfer window as he looks to add further new faces to his squad on the back of a hectic summer. We fire up the newest version of Football Manager and allow the game to predict the eight deals Leeds will complete in the first month of the new year.

IN: Alexander Nübel - £3m from Bayern Munich Lucas Perri faces additional competition for the Whites number one shirt as the virtual Farke lands German keeper Nubel from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

OUT: Illan Meslier - £2.5m to Eintracht Frankfurt The long-serving goalkeeper's time as a White comes to a close with a cut-price move to the Bundesliga.

IN: Renan Lodi - free transfer The full-back remained without a club until January - but earned a return to the Premier League when he was handed an 18-month deal by the Whites.

OUT: Harry Gray - loan to Coventry City Just months after signing a professional contract, the young striker secured a loan move to Championship promotion contenders Coventry City.

IN: Salih Ozcan - £1.9m from Borussia Dortmund Another midfield addition for the Whites as they secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Turkish international.

OUT: Brenden Aaronson - £7.8m to Reims The United States international struggled for game-time during the opening months of the season and left to join French club Reims in the first week of the January transfer window.