Leeds United head into the international break on the back of a win

Leeds United beat QPR 2-0 at home on Saturday afternoon after goals by Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe. The Whites bounced back from their 1-0 loss away at Millwall last Wednesday night.

Daniel Farke’s side are back in action on Sunday 24th November with an away trip to Swansea City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Left-back watched

Leeds have been ‘watching’ Gent left-back Archie Brown closely this season, according to a report by TBR Football. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Brentford and Fulham have also been mentioned as potential suitors meaning there appears to be Premier League competition for the defender.

Brown, who is 22-years-old, is from Birmingham and started his career at Derby County. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Rams and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Lausanne-Sport swooped to sign him back in 2021 and he made the switch over to Switzerland. The full-back spent a couple of years at the Stade de la Tuilière before Gent came calling.

Brown has since caught the eye in Belgium and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Leeds could see him as a long-term option for them in defence. He is valued at £5.8million on Transfermarkt.

Preston eye winger

The Scottish Sun reported last month that Leeds are ‘long-term’ admirers of winger Ryan Kent. The attacker is currently a free agent following his exit from Fenerbahce and he is weighing up his options.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Preston North End are now interested in snapping him up. They are managed by ex-Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom and have Sam Greenwood on loan at the moment.

Kent, who is 27-years-old, is a graduate of Liverpool’s academy and played once for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out by the Reds to Coventry City, SC Freiburg, Barnsley and Bristol City to get some experience under his belt.

Rangers signed him back in 2019 and he was a hit at Ibrox during his four year in Glasgow before landing a move to Fenerbahce last year. However, his time in Turkey didn’t work out in the end and he could now head back closer to home.