It was another big day in the early Championship promotion race with Leeds United at home to QPR.

Leeds United’s 2-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers saw them gain ground on league leaders Sunderland, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Coventry City on Saturday.

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to eight games but will have been far from happy come full-time against the managerless Sky Blues, who sacked long-time boss Mark Robins earlier in the week. Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin were on target for the hosts, opening up a two-goal lead inside 35 minutes as Regis Le Bris’ side flew out of the blocks.

First-team coach Rhyss Carr was in the dugout for Coventry and saw his side pull one back just beyond the hour mark, with Haji Wright netting his seventh league goal of the season to cut that two-goal lead in half. And the away side completed their comeback on 84 minutes, with midfielder Jack Rudoni heading in a surprise equaliser.

And so victory for Leeds against QPR, courtesy of Jayden Bogle’s rather scruffy first-half effort and Joel Piroe’s added-time finish, ensured they gained two points the early frontrunners to cut their lead at the top from four points to two. Farke’s side ended Saturday in second place, but could drop back into third if Sheffield United beat Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Elsewhere towards the top of the Championship, Middlesbrough continued to build momentum with a thumping 5-1 win at home to Luton Town. Delano Burgzorg and Finn Azaz scored two-a-piece, with striker Emmanuel Latte Lath also on target to ensure Michael Carrick’s side registered back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season.

Watford also cemented their early play-off credentials with a less thrilling but equally important 1-0 win at home to Oxford United, with Vakoun Bayo netting the decisive goal on 54 minutes. Millwall, meanwhile, were unable to build on Wednesday’s win over Leeds after drawing 1-1 at Stoke City. The two London clubs sit fourth and seventh respectively, as things stand.

Blackburn Rovers were in the early play-off picture but after failing to score in four games, fell away from the leading pack. John Eustace’s side rediscovered their shooting boots at Cardiff City, however, winning 3-1 to take all three points back up north.

Sheffield United and Burnley are both in action on Sunday, with the former hosting Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. Scott Parker’s Clarets, meanwhile host Swansea City while West Brom are at Hull City.