Leeds lined up for Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers having dropped out of the automatic promotion places and down to third but goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe fired the Whites to a 2-0 success.

Ahead of Sheffield United’s Steel City derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, the win sent Leeds back into second place and allowed Daniel Farke’s Whites to close to within just two points of leaders Sunderland.

The Black Cats looked to be heading for another victory as they led Coventry City 2-0 at the Stadium of Light but the Sky Blues fought back to seal a 2-2 draw.

There was also a huge boost for quietly improving Middlesbrough who smashed Luton Town 5-1 at the Riverside but a blow for Norwich City who beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at Carrow Road. Norwich now find themselves down in 14th place but Boro are up to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Burnley who have a game in hand and play on Sunday at home to Swansea City.

Boro and Burnley are both one point behind fourth-placed Watford who received another boost via Friday night’s 1-0 win at home to Oxford United. Watford, though, are still three points behind third-placed Sheffield United who are just one point behind second-placed Leeds with a game in hand.