Whites full-back Sam Byram has given his verdict on Saturday’s victory at home to QPR.

Sam Byram has given his verdict on Leeds United’s display in victory against Queens Park Rangers with a Championship rival view and “most important” message.

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s hosting of second-bottom QPR following Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall but bounced back with a 2-0 success via goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe.

Bogle put Leeds ahead in the 19th minute but Leeds only bagged a second goal in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time to finally open up clear daylight against a side who now sit bottom of the division.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Byram admitted his side were short of their best but saluted the most important matter of returning to winning ways and declared that Championship rivals QPR were still a tough side to beat.

Byram said of the triumph: “After a tough midweek away game, it's always the aim to return to winning ways and to do it with a clean sheet at home, we have got the job done."

Asked how hard it was to concentrate when dominating the game but still only being 1-0 up, Byram admitted: "Probably one of the toughest things.

"I think we have seen it time and time again here at Elland Road that teams come and all of a sudden they are playing in a back five and it makes it so hard to break them down.

"It's good that we went in 1-0 up but a lapse in concentration and they can be back in the game so the second goal at the end was nice to just kill it off but you need full concentration throughout the whole 90 minutes and they are a tough team.

"You look at their previous results and they are not easy to score past and they have had some good results. So although it wasn't our best performance and probably not the most exciting at times, it's about getting three points at this stage and we have done that."