Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United remain interested in the Norwich City star but a deal will not be easy to do.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the recent influx of cash at Elland Road could encourage Norwich City to ‘over-inflate’ their valuation of Jonathan Rowe.

Leeds want to make Rowe their latest summer signing after identifying the winger as a potential successor to Crysencio Summerville, whose £25million-plus move to West Ham United was confirmed over the weekend. Reports on Monday suggested a £7m bid was on its way to Norwich and while that remains short of the Canaries’ price-tag, interest is not expected to go away any time soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chiefs are under no illusion regarding the difficulty in getting a deal over the line, given Norwich hold the option to extend Rowe’s contract and are hesitant to do business with what they hope will be a Championship promotion rival. And after seeing Leeds bring in a significant amount of money from selling Summerville, those in charge at Carrow Road could be tempted to drive their price up.

"Having sold Summerville to West Ham, Leeds are looking to replace him with Jon Rowe,” Palmer told Football League World. “They're looking to pay around £7m. This is the problem they face now. Having sold Summerville for the fee that they did, everyone who Leeds speak to will have an over-inflated price.

"But, if they get the youngster in for £7 million, it would represent good business. Obviously, Norwich City wouldn't want to be losing Jon Rowe. Especially as they've just sold the Brazilian Sara to Galatasaray, they can't afford to lose another player late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, a fee of £7 million I think would see him on his way to Leeds United. It's a good move for him with a lot of Premier League clubs looking at him, but he will be guaranteed more game time and a move to the Championship before heading to the Premier League could benefit Rowe and Leeds."

Leeds have brought in more than £70m so far this summer, with Summerville and Archie Gray, who joined Tottenham in a £40m deal, the major exits. Those fees have been topped up by the seven-figure sales of Glen Kamara, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Charlie Cresswell.

But £15m has already gone back out to welcome Joe Rodon back from Tottenham and pinch right-back Jayden Bogle from Championship rivals Sheffield United. Another year outside the Premier League will constrict the finances once again this summer and Farke admitted the club are still recovering from what he labelled ‘a few sins in the past’.

“We have to be careful and it's an open secret, it's not like we take all the money from a transfer like Cree and can spend it right now,” he told the YEP. “We have pretty limited resources. Of course we can do something but it's not like we can spend the same sum of money for a Cree Summerville. So for that everyone knows it's not possible to work with unlimited resources, we still have to stay pretty disciplined and it won't be easy to find a player who improves our squad but is also affordable.”