Leeds United are one of several to have expressed an interest in the full-back.

Leeds United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Hugo Bueno with reports suggesting Wolves have no intention of loaning the defender out this summer.

Bueno emerged as a potential target for Leeds earlier this week, with manager Daniel Farke making no secret of his desire to add more depth at full-back this summer. The YEP understands reports of interest in the 21-year-old are genuine and he is on a list of potential options to provide cover at the back.

Whether Leeds will push forward with interest remains to be seen but The Athletic reports on the difficulty of a move, with Wolves not thought to be open to a sale. Head coach Gary O’Neil is thought to value the Spaniard, who is considered an ‘important part’ of plans for next season.

Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri is currently first-choice left-back at Molineux but Bueno is back-up, having made 22 Premier League appearances last season - seven of which came from the start. And so O’Neil is thought to be hesitant regarding a potential sale, with any exit at full-back needing to be replaced at a time when top-flight squads should be settling in ahead of the new season.

There is also thought to be interest in Bueno from Celtic and Feyenoord, but Wolves’ current stance suggests a loan exit would only materialise if they strengthen at left-back beforehand. With more than three weeks of the summer window remaining, that remains a possibility but a move away from Molineux doesn’t look imminent as things stand.

Even if Bueno were to become available, Leeds are not likely to offer the sort of assurances over game time that Premier League clubs demand when loaning out a young player. Farke has proven to be loyal to those already in post at Elland Road and has one of the Championship’s best left-backs already in Junior Firpo.

Leeds have tended to avoid promising regular football for prospective loan arrivals, even if it means they miss out on targets, and are unlikely to change tact if Bueno becomes available. But full-back remains an area in which reinforcements are needed, with both sides relatively light.

Firpo and £5million summer signing Jayden Bogle are undoubtedly first-choice on the left and right respectively, but depth is lacking with Sam Byram the only natural option - and the 30-year-old endured his fair share of injury woes last season. Max Wober has shown an ability to slot in comfortably at left-back and looks set to stay and fight for his place, having spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leeds have just over three weeks to get their business done and, with Farke’s squad looking good so far and no major fitness issues going through pre-season, are in no major rush to get deals over the line despite the 2024/25 Championship campaign kicking off in four days. The Whites return to Elland Road, having beaten Valencia in their final warm-up game over the weekend, to face Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10.